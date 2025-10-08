Union ministers call for action plan to prevent forest fires

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Chouhan and union environment minister Bhupender Yadav discussed effective management of stubble residue to prevent farm fire incidents, at a joint meeting with states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on Tuesday. Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (PTI)

Issuing a range of directions, Chouhan called for the need to spread awareness among farmers, involvement of panchayats and local representatives; effective utilisation of funds by states for stubble management and promotion of crop diversification for sustained long-term results.

“Commendable work is being done in this regard, but continuous and sustained efforts are necessary to achieve larger goals. Public awareness among farmers is crucial and panchayats, local representatives, and nodal officers should be actively involved at the village level to achieve better outcomes,” Chouhan said.

Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Haryana agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana, Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi and Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa attended the meeting virtually.

Chouhan urged the state ministers to promote direct seeding in their respective regions, and announced that he will personally start direct sowing of wheat in his own field on October 12, immediately after the paddy harvesting process, to set an example for farmers.

“When farmers see me doing it, they too will be encouraged to adopt direct sowing,” he said, asking farmers to use technologies such as rotavators, choppers, bio-decomposers, and mulching equipment to manage stubble residue effectively.

In the meeting, Chouhan also asked states to ensure adequate funds were available, so that machines are available to farmers. “There is also a need to prioritise crop diversification as part of long-term efforts. Linking bio-CNG, pellet, compost units, industries, and thermal plants with stubble collection and disposal systems will ensure scientific management of crop residue,” he said.

Data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa shows Punjab and Haryana are already faring better than last year, however, Uttar Pradesh is comparatively lacking.

Between September 15 and October 7 this year, Punjab has recorded 95 farm fires as compared to 214 at the same time last year. Haryana has recorded seven farm fires till October 7, as compared to 164 in the same period last year.

UP meanwhile has logged 88 fires so far – up from 51 till the same period last year.

The Haryana agriculture minister highlighted that the state was encouraging farmers not to burn stubble by providing financial assistance, which has had a significant positive impact, motivating farmers to adopt alternative stubble management methods.