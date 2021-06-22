'Unruly passenger' creates ruckus at Delhi Airport after boarding denied over RT-PCR report, arrested

A Mumbai-bound Vistara Air passenger created a ruckus at the Delhi airport (T3) when he was not allowed to board the flight as he did not have the mandatory RT-PCR report which every Maharashtra-bound traveller is required to submit.

"On June 22, a Vistara passenger had started a protest against the airline's staff after he was not being boarded for not having the mandatory RT-PCR report. The passenger was seen standing on the checking baggage belt at the airport and tried to stop the boarding system," Airport officials told ANI.

They said the passenger misbehaved with the airport and airline staff and turned violent. The airline immediately called Aviation Security (CISF) at the airport to control him.

"When the passenger got out of control after repeated consultations by the staff, finally CISF was called to control the incident. Later an official complaint was filed with the Delhi Police for further action against the passenger," The airline told ANI.

The unruly passenger was handed over to Delhi Police by CISF. Delhi police has registered several cases against the passenger.

"Our staff also checked the CCTV footage which supported the version of the complainant. From the contents of the complaint, CCTV footage, enquiry conducted so far and discussed with senior officer, accused Suraj Pandey committed offence U/s 92/93/97 DP act and again will not commit any cognizable offence. Hence accused was arrested U/s 92/93/97 DP act vide DD No 57A dated 21.06.2021and his medical examination also got conducted," Rajeev Ranjan, DCP IGI Airport said.

The accused is a businessman. The Offence being bailable, he was released on bail and will be produced before a court in Kalandra for the judicial verdict.

Vistara has also made a full refund to the passenger as per rules, the airline said.