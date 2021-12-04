Uphaar fire: Delhi court junks Ansals’ plea to suspend jail sentence

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed pleas by real estate baron Sushil and Gopal Ansal seeking suspension of the seven-year jail term awarded to them for tampering with evidence in the main Uphaar fire case.

Noting that the “crime involved in the present case is of a very grave nature”, additional sessions judge Anil Antil also dismissed pleas by Ansals’ former employees PP Batra and Anoop Singh, and a former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma, who were also booked in the tampering case.

“The case at hand is one of the gravest of its kind. The offence herein appears to be the outcome of a calculated design on the part of the appellants/convicts to interfere with the course of justice. The polluters of the judicial firmament are required to be shown no leniency to maintain the sublimity of the institution, and recourse faith in general public in the administration of justice; any interference in the course of justice, any obstruction caused in the path of those seeking justice are an affront to the majesty of law and needs to be viewed seriously,” the court said in a 44-page order.

The case is related to the tampering of the evidence in the main Uphaar fire tragedy case, which had claimed 59 lives, for which the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to a two-year jail term by the Supreme Court.

The Ansal brothers along with former court staff Dinesh Sharma, and other individuals -- PP Batra, Har Swaroop Panwar, Anoop Singh, and Dharamvir Malhotra -- were booked in the tampering case. Panwar and Malhotra died during the course of the trial.

In the main fire case, the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by the Supreme Court. The apex court had, however, released them on the period already undergone in the jail on the condition that they paid ₹30 crore fine each to be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital.

During the trial in the main case related to the tragedy, the Ansals, along with five others, including the then court staffer, had torn and defaced crucial documents of the prosecution evidence to secure their acquittal.

On October 8, the court convicted the Ansal brothers and three others for abetment, causing disappearance of evidence, criminal breach of trust by a public servant and criminal conspiracy.

On November 8, the magistrate court had handed over seven-year imprisonment to all the five convicts while imposing a fine of ₹2.25 crore on the Ansal brothers. The judge had also fined Batra, Singh and Sharma ₹3 lakh each along with the jail term. The convicts had challenged the sentence and the fine imposed on them.

On Friday, rejecting their challenge, the court said that suspending the sentence at this stage will be against the established principles of criminal law and would “shake the confidence of general public in the judicial system”.

The court also said that a criminal justice system drives its legitimacy not only from legislation but more so from the faith that the public at large reposes in it. It said that no extraordinary circumstances exist in favour of the convicts to suspend their sentence, adding that the nature of the crime is such that it “strikes at the very edifice of functioning of the court”.

“A finding of guilt has already been given by the trial court. Thus the presumption of innocence that attaches to the accused during the trial of the case does not apply at the stage of consideration of suspension of sentence, whereby the appellants/accused persons stand guilty by the court concerned,” the judge said.

The court noted that besides suffering from age related ailments, no other diseases are cited which requires immediate/urgent intervention. It further said that age itself cannot be the sole criteria to grant relief to the convicts when they were themselves involved in the “procrastinated trial of the case”.

“They cannot be permitted to take benefit of their own wrongs. On the other hand, inordinate delay in the trial of the case also does cause acute suffering and anguish to the victims of the offence, and the rights of the victims cannot by any yardstick be subservient to the rights of the accused/convicts,” the court said.

It also said that the convicts had not undergone a long incarceration and it is not such that the appeal is not likely to be heard in near future.

“In so far as the said question of hearing of the appeals in nearby future is concerned, the same can well be taken care by expediting the final arguments on merits and the convenient date can be given, in light of other pendency and scheduled workloads of the court, and the counsels can also conclude their arguments within a time frame,” the judge said.

The court also said that it is “manifestly clear that the tampered documents, including one cheque which went missing at a relevant point of time, could have been used, or tampered with only with the intent to use the same for illegal design”.

It also said that the Ansals and Har Swaroop Panwar, a co-accused who died during trial, were the ultimate beneficiaries of the tampering and strong motive existed for the accused to get the documents tampered as those documents reflected the culpability of Ansal brothers in managing the affairs of the companies.