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    Uttam Nagar case: Bank account linked to suspect frozen after ₹37L transfer

    The account belonged to an individual linked with the Muslim family, 16 of whose members have been arrested in connection with Tarun Kumar's killing.  

    Published on: Mar 14, 2026 1:44 PM IST
    By Jignasa Sinha
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    Delhi Police officials said on Friday that they have frozen the bank account of a person linked to the family of the accused in the Uttam Nagar murder case after approximately 37 lakh was credited to the account following online appeals for financial assistance, officials said.

    Police vehicles at the investigation site in Uttam Nagar where 26-year-old Tarun Kumar was killed on March 4. (PTI)
    Police vehicles at the investigation site in Uttam Nagar where 26-year-old Tarun Kumar was killed on March 4. (PTI)

    The account belonged to an individual associated with the Muslim family, 16 of whose members have been arrested in connection with the killing of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar during clashes that took place between two families on March 4. The incident, allegedly triggered by a water balloon thrown during Holi, led to days of protests by religious groups and right-wing organisations.

    Also read: Govt decides to revoke Sonam Wangchuk's detention months after Leh protests

    Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said some individuals were attempting to mobilise funds by “circulating false narratives” linked to the incident.

    “We found a March 10 viral video that included a QR code seeking financial assistance from the public. Around 37 lakh had already been credited to the suspect bank account in the past two days,” DCP Singh said.

    Also read: Boyfriend held day after woman found dead at Delhi hotel, was 'angry' over marriage pressure

    The concerned bank branch manager has been informed to block all credit and debit facilities and freeze the deposited amount, the officer added further.

    • Jignasa Sinha
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Jignasa Sinha

      Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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    News/Cities/Delhi News/Uttam Nagar Case: Bank Account Linked To Suspect Frozen After ₹37L Transfer
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