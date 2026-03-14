Uttam Nagar case: Bank account linked to suspect frozen after ₹37L transfer

Delhi Police officials said on Friday that they have frozen the bank account of a person linked to the family of the accused in the Uttam Nagar murder case after approximately ₹37 lakh was credited to the account following online appeals for financial assistance, officials said. Police vehicles at the investigation site in Uttam Nagar where 26-year-old Tarun Kumar was killed on March 4. (PTI)

The account belonged to an individual associated with the Muslim family, 16 of whose members have been arrested in connection with the killing of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar during clashes that took place between two families on March 4. The incident, allegedly triggered by a water balloon thrown during Holi, led to days of protests by religious groups and right-wing organisations.

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Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said some individuals were attempting to mobilise funds by “circulating false narratives” linked to the incident.

“We found a March 10 viral video that included a QR code seeking financial assistance from the public. Around ₹37 lakh had already been credited to the suspect bank account in the past two days,” DCP Singh said.

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The concerned bank branch manager has been informed to block all credit and debit facilities and freeze the deposited amount, the officer added further.