Massive fire at Delhi fish market, video shows several shops engulfed in flames

No casualties have been reported so far, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding the blaze at the fish market in Matiala was received at 11.55 pm, following which 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A massive fire broke out at a fish market in Matiala near Uttam Nagar in west Delhi around midnight between Wednesday and Thursday, prompting a large firefighting operation, officials said.

Police said the blaze is suspected to have gutted several shops and a few nearby huts. Officials said the cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.

Authorities added that the locality where the fire broke out is a few kilometres away from the area that witnessed tension earlier this month following the killing of a 26-year-old man during Holi celebrations.

Tension in Uttam Nagar after Holi killing The incident comes days after violence erupted in Uttam Nagar following the death of 26-year-old Tarun, who was allegedly beaten to death on March 4 after a dispute involving a water-filled balloon during Holi celebrations in JJ Colony.

According to police, the clash began after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun’s family splashed on a woman from a neighbouring household, triggering a confrontation between the two groups.

The violence led to vandalism and arson in the locality, prompting authorities to increase security and deploy additional police personnel.

So far, 16 people have been apprehended in connection with the case - including 14 adults, among them three women, and two juveniles, police said.

Police refute rumours about ‘missing’ juvenile Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a clarification refuting rumours circulating on social media that a juvenile linked to the murder case had gone missing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said the claims were misinformation, adding that the minor had already been apprehended on March 5 and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board as per legal procedure before being sent to an observation home.

“Spreading false rumours is a criminal act and renders one liable to be prosecuted,” the DCP said, adding that authorities were monitoring social media platforms to identify those circulating misleading information.

Police said stringent provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked along with relevant sections related to murder.