UTTIPEC approves transit plan for group housing colonies

The apex traffic and transportation body in Delhi, UTTIPEC (Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre), on Friday approved the integrated transit plan made for handling the increased vehicular traffic around eight government group housing colonies that are being redeveloped by the Centre.

The proposal, which includes the construction of a 14km long elevated corridor in South Delhi, aims at providing smooth access between Sarai Kale Khan and Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The Centre is redeveloping eight colonies -- Sarojini Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Srinivaspuri, Kasturba Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Mohammadpur, Thyagraj Nagar and East Kidwai nagar-- in an effort to provide better housing to its employees. NBCC India has already redeveloped East Kidwai Nagar and the Centre is presently constructing over 25,000 dwelling units and a commercial complex in the remaining seven colonies.

The proposal was tabled in the UTTIPEC meeting, chaired by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, on Friday. After the meeting, Baijal tweeted, “After detailed deliberations following proposals were approved: Integrated Transit Corridor Development and Street Network/ Connectivity Plan for the corridor and influence zone from Sarai Kale Khan to IGI Airport.”

Baijal had asked the Delhi Development Authority to discuss the funding plan for the ₹5,000 crore (approximately) project with the Union housing urban affairs (HUA) ministry before it is cleared by the UTTIPEC.

HT had reported about this on March 1. The matter was duly discussed in a meeting between HUA minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Baijal on March 2.

A senior official aware of the development, on condition of anonymity, said as the funding issue has been addressed, the project was tabled in the UTTIPEC meeting on Friday for approval.

The transit plan includes a 14km elevated corridor from INA on Aurobindo Marg to Mahipalpur underpass on National Highway-8 and connecting all flyovers between Moolchand and Moti Bagh, just before the start of the elevated Metro corridor on the Ring Road.

The feasibility study for the corridor was done by Delhi government’s public works department, while it will be executed by the central public works department. The project cost, a senior official said, will be included in the cost of redevelopment of the government colonies. The redevelopment of seven group housing colonies is a self-financing project and the cost will be recovered from the sale of the commercial space, officials in the know of the matter said.

The elevated corridor between INA and Mahipalpur is needed to cater to the increased traffic volume, especially on Ring Road. Senior DDA officials said the corridor will be an alternative route to reach the IGIA and will cover all residential colonies which are being redeveloped.

Another proposal approved in the UTTIPEC meeting was the multimodal intergration plan of Karkardooma Metro station. The DDA is planning a transit oriented development project around the station and the project was reviewed in the meeting.