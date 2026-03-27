Veterinary care increased amid livestock reduction: Economic Survey

New Delhi 3,732 animals have been rescued in the current financial year. (HT Archive)

Demand for veterinary care has steadily increased in Delhi despite a decline in livestock population amid rapid urbanisation, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26.

Currently, the city has 46 government veterinary hospitals, 25 dispensaries, one laboratory, a farmer information centre and three mobile veterinary units, which catered to 545,754 animals in the 2025-26 financial year, which was up from 538,458 in 2024-25—pointing to improved awareness among farmers and pet owners, according to the survey tabled in the Assembly earlier this week.

The livestock population, however, has decreased from 366,397 in 2012 to 307,267 in 2019, according to the 20th Livestock Census. The survey attributed this to shrinking grazing spaces, limited fodder availability and expanding urbanisation, which has steadily reduced the scope of animal husbandry.

Delhi has increasingly become a consumer state, relying on other states for livestock and related products, it said.

The recently completed 21st Livestock Census in October 2024covered 4.42 million households across 643 villages and municipal wards, with 1,189 enumerators and 100 supervisors deployed. The data is yet to be released by the Centre.

Delhi’s animal husbandry unit operates a network of 71 veterinary hospitals and dispensaries along with a disease diagnostic laboratory, catering to both livestock and pets.

According to the survey, the enforcement of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, is continuing apace. The Delhi Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), which runs a veterinary hospital and infirmary at Tis Hazari, rescues and treats abandoned and injured animals while promoting public awareness.

In the current financial year, 64 challans have been issued, 3,732 animals rescued and 32 vehicles seized, generating ₹3.08 lakh in revenue. Another 288 animals received treatment at the infirmary.

The government plans to reconstitute 13 district SPCAs—one in each revenue district—in line with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rules, 2001, and the rejigging of revenue districts to strengthen enforcement and decentralise animal welfare efforts.