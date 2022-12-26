Video: Car catches fire at busy stretch in Delhi's ITO

A car caught fire in the middle of the road at the ITO intersection in Delhi on Monday morning. A fire tender reached the site to douse the fire. Officials said that the car belonged to cab services. It was not known immediately as to what caused the fire.

Visuals of the incident were doing rounds on social media platforms showing a white car ablaze on the busy crossroad. Other cars were seen crossing the car at the intersection, while people walked by.

Watch:

Car catches fire at the busy ITO intersection in #Delhi; no casualty reported



(Video: Sourced) pic.twitter.com/UZcjkw9pih — HT Delhi (@htdelhi) December 26, 2022

“A call regarding fire in a car was received at 8:54am. It was found that the fire was in a cab. Fire was doused by 9:20am,” said a Fire Department Services official.

No casualties were reported in the incident. An investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail