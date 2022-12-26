Video: Car catches fire at busy stretch in Delhi's ITO
Visuals of the incident were doing rounds on social media platforms showing a white car ablaze on the busy stretch.
A car caught fire in the middle of the road at the ITO intersection in Delhi on Monday morning. A fire tender reached the site to douse the fire. Officials said that the car belonged to cab services. It was not known immediately as to what caused the fire.
Visuals of the incident were doing rounds on social media platforms showing a white car ablaze on the busy crossroad. Other cars were seen crossing the car at the intersection, while people walked by.
“A call regarding fire in a car was received at 8:54am. It was found that the fire was in a cab. Fire was doused by 9:20am,” said a Fire Department Services official.
No casualties were reported in the incident. An investigation is underway.
