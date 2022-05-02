V-P flags role in freedom struggle as DU clocks 100
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday asked higher educational institutes in the country to focus on academic upgradation and research to bolster human development and nation-building, adding that strides in education were crucial to creating a prosperous and sustainable global future.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Delhi University’s centenary celebrations, Naidu said the university had grown in strength and stature over the past 100 years.
“The centenary event coincides with 75 years of Independence. Delhi University has played an important role in the country’s Independence movement,” said Naidu, thanking teachers, students, and alumni of the varsity.
As part of the celebrations, Naidu released a postage stamp on DU, a commemorative ₹100 coin and a centenary volume outlining 100 years of DU’s history through pictures. He also launched the university’s centenary website. The university also released a brochure, along with the new Undergraduate Curriculum Framework based on NEP 2020 in Hindi, Sanskrit and Telugu languages. During the function, a 100-second documentary film on the university’s journey was also released.
On Sunday, DU also initiated the registration process for students who couldn’t complete their undergraduate or postgraduate degrees earlier. Students can avail a second chance to finish their courses as a ‘centenary chance’ by registering by June 14.
Naidu said ancient India was a vishwaguru (global teacher) and was home to some of the earliest ancient knowledge systems, even as he added that Indian varsities needed to build on their knowledge system and emerge as institutes of excellence. “Our aim should be to become knowledge centres and ensure Indian varsities are ranked among the top 10 of the world,” said Naidu.
Describing the National Education Policy 2020 as a “far-sighted document” which will revolutionise the educational landscape of the country, Naidu said its emphasis on imparting education in one’s mother tongue will prove to be a game-changer.
Naidu said local languages must be the main mode of communication in the administration and courts, clarifying that he was not opposed to people learning English. “I feel basic education, local administration and proceedings in courts should be in the mother tongue,” said Naidu.
Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was the guest of honour, said DU was among the few institutes in the country that had completed 100 years. “When the country celebrates 100 years of its Independence, DU will celebrate 125 years of its establishment. It will emerge as an institute of research globally,” he said.
Pradhan said the university can take up various challenges on different fronts in the next few years and emerge as an incubator for global solutions. “Can the university go paperless? Can it conduct a hackathon and prepare a charter of solutions to the country’s problems in 100 days? Can the university create an alumni portal and create a model for alumni contribution to the country? The university should ponder upon these aspects,” said Pradhan.
DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said the varsity that started on May 1, 1922, with 750 students and only three colleges had grown over the past 100 years to comprise 606,228 students and 90 colleges. The university started with a budget of ₹40,000 in 1922, and now operates with a budget of over ₹838 crore, said Singh. He added that there were 82 women students in 1922, and over 300,000 women — more than 50% of the student strength — were currently enrolled at the university. “This is an outstanding journey of 100 years. Now, Delhi University has reached every home and every mind of the country,” said Singh.
77-year-old killed during robbery bid in Civil Lines
A 77-year-old man was robbed and murdered inside his two-storey house in Civil Lines early on Sunday morning, the police said, adding that they were on the lookout for at least two suspects. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the victim had been identified as Ram Kishore Aggarwal, who was a property dealer. HT spoke to some of the victim's neighbours, who said he rarely had altercations with anyone.
AAP alleges north MCD awarded school tender to ‘fake NGO’
Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Sunday claimed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation awarded a tender for the upkeep work of a school to a non-existent NGO, an allegation the Bharatiya Janata Party denied.
3 killed as speeding car hits bike, divider, flips ‘4-5 times’
Two sisters and a food delivery agent were killed and at least three others injured after a speeding car rammed a motorbike and crashed into the iron railing of a road divider before flipping over 4-5 times on Vikas Marg in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar in the early hours of Sunday, police said. More than 10ft of the railings on the central verge were broken due to the crash.
Portion of Ferozepur Road caves in near Shahenshah Palace in Ludhiana
A portion of Ferozepur Road caved in near Shahenshah Palace on Sunday. A pedestrian spotted craters forming on a newly laid service lane, and raised the alarm. Municipal corporation and National Highway Authority of India officials arrived at the spot, and a barricade was installed to divert traffic. MC superintending engineer Ravinder Garg said the caved-in area had been cordoned off with barricades, and NHAI workers had filled sand in the crater.
Grocer foils armed robbery bid in Ludhiana
A man, accompanied by two aides, attempted to rob a grocery store in Baba Mukand Singh Nagar on Sunday. However, the store owner thwarted the attempt by snatching the robber's pistol. Assistant sub-inspector Lakhveer Singh said that the accused were not wearing masks.
