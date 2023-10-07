Water supply in Delhi to be hit for 2 days: DJB

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Saturday said that the water supply to parts of north, northwest, west, and south Delhi, along with parts of Delhi Cantt, will be affected for two days — Sunday and Monday — due to a breach in the water channel at Sonepat in Haryana. DJB advised the residents to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement, and use water judiciously. (HT Archive)

“Due to a breach of Carrier Line Channel (CLC) near Barwasni Village in Sonepat , Haryana and less receipt of raw water through Delhi Sub Branch (DSB) and CLC, the clear water production will be affected from the water treatment plants at Haiderpur Phase-I, Phase-II, Bawana, Nangloi and Dwarka Water Treatment Plants for two upcoming days. The situation is being reviewed and monitored constantly, Delhi Jal Board is endeavouring to rationalize the water supply, meanwhile water will be made available at low pressure till the situation gets improved or CLC is restored,” a DJB statement said.

Officials said the breach was reported on Saturday, and authorities were yet to ascertain the reasons behind the disruption. They said that in case of any queries, complaints or demand for water tankers, residents can contact the central control room at 1916/23527679/23634469.

HT reached out the Haryana government, but officials there did not respond to queries about the breach in the water channel.

According to the Delhi economic survey 2022-23, Delhi gets 40.8% of its water from the Yamuna (river channel, CLC and DSB canals), 26.5% from the Ganga, and 23.1% from the Bhakra storage. The remaining 9.6% is obtained from ground water aquifers through tubewells and ranney wells.

