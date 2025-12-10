Web developer held for sending fake threat mails in another man’s name

A 22-year-old web developer was arrested by the Delhi Police’s crime branch on Monday for allegedly sending fake threat emails to the commissioners of police in Delhi and Bengaluru, as well as to institutions in Rajasthan. The investigation also uncovered a similar incident in Bengaluru. On November 30, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner received a threat email sent in Mohit’s name. (Representational image)

Police said the accused, Abhay Kumar, was angry with his woman friend’s partner and wanted to settle personal scores with him. To do so, he allegedly began sending threatening emails using that man’s name.

Abhay, who hails from Ranchi and works as a freelance web developer in Saket, had allegedly sent threats to the official email IDs of the Delhi and Bengaluru police chiefs. Before this, police said, he had also sent emails containing terror and bomb threats to other institutions.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police commissioner received an email purportedly sent by a man named Mohit. “The email was sent to others as well, and the sender claimed to be from a banned terror organisation. He tried to threaten the receiver and extort him. An enquiry was initiated immediately due to the sensitivity of the case,” a senior police officer said.

Technical analysis revealed that the mobile number linked to the email belonged to Mohit Kumar, a resident of Sector 37, Gurugram.

Harsh Indora, DCP (Crime), said, “We went to arrest him as all clues led to him, but then found that he himself was being targeted. He told us that since November 19, he has been receiving spam calls from international numbers, random QR codes, and that multiple email IDs had been created using his name to resemble his own ID. These email IDs were used to threaten different people.”

The investigation also uncovered a similar incident in Bengaluru. On November 30, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner received a threat email sent in Mohit’s name.

“We found that the accused had used Mohit’s mobile number and details to demand money and threatened the Bengaluru police with bomb attacks at several locations. In addition, several fake cyber complaints of rape and murder were generated in Mohit’s name, maliciously alleging his involvement in heinous crimes, with the clear intention of implicating and harassing him,” Indora said.

Police said checks on Mohit’s devices confirmed he had no role in any of the threats. During questioning, investigators learned that Mohit had been in contact with a woman whose male friend, Abhay Kumar, had earlier warned him to “stay away” from her and had threatened him.

Raids were then conducted, and Abhay was arrested from Saidulajab.

During questioning, police said Abhay admitted to creating multiple fake email IDs resembling Mohit’s identity, using spoofing tools and VPN services to mask his digital footprint, and sending threatening emails to the Delhi and Bengaluru police chiefs. “A similar threatening message was also sent to PCR Ganga Nagar, Rajasthan Police, on WhatsApp via a virtual international number. The accused would claim links with banned organisations and send hoax mails saying he would bomb places,” another officer said.

Police have recovered a mobile phone allegedly used in the offences. Preliminary inspection suggests significant data had been wiped; efforts are underway to retrieve it.

Abhay is a third-year BCA student at a private college and works as a web developer, police said.