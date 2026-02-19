Weekend events you can’t miss in Delhi (Feb 20-22)

Beyond the canvas: Amrita Sher-Gil Get to know the fascinating world of bees with a workshop on these ace pollinators by Rakesh Gupta of the Golden Hive Foundation. (Representative photo)

What: How does one truly celebrate Amrita Sher-Gil, one of the greatest avant-garde women artists of the early 20th century? The Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust plans to bring the life and times of the artist to the stage through music, dance, puppetry, and live performances in a production titled Amrita Sher-Gil: A Life Lived. Showcasing the vision of director Dadi Pudumjee, this immersive theatrical tribute promises to enchant.

When: February 22 (Sunday), 4 pm

Where: Stein Auditorium, IHC

Entry: Prices start at ₹200

Bengal in a bite

What: Dig into a modern Bengali meal as Toontooni’s Table pops up at Indica for a day. On the menu are prawn skewers, a version of the classic peyaj posto (onions in a creamy poppy seed paste), grilled fish, and vanilla cake with a nolen gur twist. Toontooni’s Table is chef Toonika Guha’s brainchild, an exploration of Bengali cuisine through heirloom recipes and imagination. Make friends and memories by signing up to dine with an intimate group of food enthusiasts.

When: February 22 (Sunday), 1 pm

Where: Indica, Ghitorni

Entry: Meal prices start at ₹2,900

A workshop buzzing with answers

What: Get to know the fascinating world of bees with a workshop on these ace pollinators by Rakesh Gupta of the Golden Hive Foundation. Who are solitary bees? Do they only produce honey? How does beekeeping go beyond harvesting honey? Sign up for these engaging, hands-on workshops to explore the essential and captivating world of bees.

When: February 21 (Saturday), 10 am

Where: Sunder Nursery

Entry: Prices start at ₹800

A night of timeless hits: MLTR concert

What: Experience an evening of nostalgia with Danish soft rock legends Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR), famed for their timeless romantic ballads and melodic tunes since 1988. Rising to global fame in the 1990s, the band continues to captivate audiences with iconic hits like 25 Minutes, Take Me to Your Heart, and Sleeping Child. Expect the trio—Jascha Richter, Mikkel Lentz, and Kare Wanscher—to celebrate love, friendship, and memories with their enduring musical charm.

When: February 22 (Sunday), 6 pm

Where: Gymkhana Club, Gurugram

Entry: Prices start at ₹2,999

A brush with history

What: There are countless reasons to visit DAG this weekend to see its exhibition Drawing a Nation: The Delhi Silpi Chakra. The show revisits the legacy of Delhi Silpi Chakra, one of India’s longest-running artist collectives, showcasing diverse artistic practices across form, material, and theme. It also offers insight into post-Independence artistic movements in Delhi and features significant works in an accessible, thoughtfully curated setting. Most importantly, it highlights how art emerged as a shared social language in the country in the aftermath of Partition.

When: February 20-21 (Friday and Saturday), 11 am

Where: 22A Windsor Place, Janpath

Entry: Free