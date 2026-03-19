Weekend events you can’t miss in Delhi (March 20-22)

* A layered take on truth Known for his relatable material, Sebastian’s performances draw from everyday quirks, relationships and personal anxieties. (Kenny Sebastian | Facebook)

The stage production Something Like Truth explores memory, identity and the shifting nature of truth through the voices of four women across centuries and geographies. Written by Shanta Gokhale, it weaves together personal histories and political contexts, examining how truth is often fractured by time, perspective and power.

Through four monologues from different time periods, it touches upon themes such as justice, democracy and gender. The play moves between intimate monologues and interwoven narratives, offering a reflective take on gender and storytelling. Legendary for her sharp, literary voice, Gokhale’s work bridges the personal and the political, and this production continues in that vein, restrained yet evocative.

When: March 22, 6 pm

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts

Entry: Prices start at ₹199

* Comedy with a musical twist

Stand-up comic Kenny Sebastian brings his latest special, Tempo Tantrums, to the Capital, blending observational humour with musical interludes. Known for his relatable material, Sebastian’s performances draw from everyday quirks, relationships and personal anxieties. The new set promises a mix of fresh anecdotes and rhythm-driven bits, leaning into timing and tone as much as punchlines.

When: March 22, 4.30 pm

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium

Entry: Prices start at ₹999

* Stories from Hungary

The Habitat International Film Festival brings a curated line-up of international cinema to the city, with screenings spanning award-winning features, restored classics and contemporary festival favourites. A key platform for films seldom screened in commercial theatres, the festival spotlights Hungary this time, to showcase that country’s 130-year cinematic heritage. Visitors can catch rare titles such as La Grazia (The Pardon) by Paulo Sorrentino, Duse by Pietro Marcello and Nino by Pauline Loquè, among other films.

When: March 20 to 22

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Entry: Free; go to indiahabitat.org to register and to view the screening schedule

* Memory through movement

Attend a workshop by movement artist Vaishnavi Mannav that brings together sensation, attention and the act of remembering as tools for creative expression. The three-hour session, Alchemy of Making: World-Building with Memory and Attention, invites participants to engage with their lived experiences through guided exercises of movement, stillness and observation.

Designed as an immersive creative lab, the event will focus on the senses of taste, texture and memory to shape narrative and artistic practice. Check it out if you are a performer or someone who is just interested in the world of the exploratory and interdisciplinary.

When: March 22, 3 pm

Where: 9, Dhan Mill, Chhatarpur

Entry: Prices start at ₹1,800; tickets are available on oddbirdtheatre.com

* An evening of acoustic storytelling

UK-based fusion guitarist and composer Jack Gardiner brings his distinctive modern sound to the city, blending melodic neo-soul, progressive-rock and jazz-influenced elements. Gardiner is known for technical precision with accessible songwriting, often drawing from a range of global influences.

Opening the evening will be the Indian band Antariksh led by Varun Rajput. The band blends progressive rock with the soul of Indian classical and folk music, layered with modern pop and electronic music.

When: March 21, 8.30 pm

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre Malviya Nagar

Entry: Prices start at ₹1,999