Week-old newborn found dead in northeast Delhi park

The body of a week-old newborn boy was found inside a park in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area last week, police officers said, adding that they suspect the baby was abandoned in bushes in the park last Wednesday or Thursday by an unidentified man. Police said they have registered a murder case and are trying to identify the baby’s family as well as the person who abandoned him.

Police on Monday said they have registered a murder case and are trying to identify the baby’s family as well as the person who abandoned him.

It is not yet clear whether the baby was killed and his body dumped in the park, or whether he was abandoned there and died due to exposure to cold and other factors, police said.

According to officials, the body was spotted by a passerby inside Shyamgiri Park around 12.06 pm on Thursday. A police team reached the spot, cordoned off the area and sent the body for a medico-legal examination.

“We are waiting for the medical reports. As per preliminary inquiry, the baby was around seven days old. There were visible injury marks on the body, and no clothes were found on the infant. The baby was rushed to JPC Hospital and later shifted to the mortuary at GTB Hospital,” a senior police officer said.

Police said an initial examination suggested the baby may have been assaulted before being abandoned. The autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause and time of death.

Investigators suspect the accused may not be a local resident. A second senior police officer said, “Prima facie, it appears that the person or persons involved may have come from a distant area, dumped the body in the park and fled. CCTV cameras inside the park are not working. We are checking cameras in nearby areas. We have questioned nearby residents, RWAs, priests, shopkeepers and others, but nobody has any information about the baby.”

Senior police officers said a team has also been deployed to check hospitals, shelters and maternity homes to identify any recent unreported births.