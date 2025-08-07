West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh multilevel car park to open soon, host 225 vehicles

New Delhi The facility is a puzzle-type car park. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Developmental work at a multilevel car parking facility in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh is complete, and the facility will soon be made operational, after obtaining certifications, senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials said. The project is a five-storey puzzle park, having a capacity to store 225 cars, and will help decongest the key intersection, which has Delhi’s largest crematorium and a theme park.

A senior corporation official said that the corporation has applied for a fire department clearance for the automated parking lot. The project is likely to be open to the public this month.

“We are expecting that final inspection will be undertaken soon and a NoC (no-objection certificate) will be granted by the Delhi Fire Service,” the official said.

During a spot check on Wednesday, HT found that a majority of the project, including the automated lifts, firefighting systems, panels and commissioning of various services, had been completed, and painting work on one block was at the finishing stage.

Spread across 5,150 square metres, the site is located next to the Bharat Darshan Park. The foundation stone for this car park was laid in July 2022. The five-floor parking facility is 14.5 metres high, and it has been built at an estimated cost of about ₹31 crore.

Suman Tyagi, the councillor representing Punjabi Bagh, said the facility will provide relief to those visiting the cremation complex. “It will help reduce congestion in the ring road area,” Tyagi said.

The facility is expected to decongest the area around the Outer Ring Road-Rohtak Road intersection, which often faces traffic snarls as visitors to the Bharat Darshan Park leave their vehicles on the road. Multiple banquet halls in the neighbourhood also add to the congestion woes on this busy stretch.

Delhi, which has 8.8 million registered vehicles, faces an acute parking mess. Delhi’s civic bodies have been focusing on building multilevel parking lots to tackle the parking space shortage.

Puzzle parking is an automated system that enables horizontal and vertical movement of spots, just like a puzzle, to park and retrieve cars. Multilevel puzzle parking models are adopted at places with less space. All the new sets of multilevel parking lots coming up in the city are either puzzle, shuttle or tower parking models, which are aimed at maximising space utilisation.

“In cases where available space is much smaller, we can deploy tower parking while a shuttle parking model can be used in other cases,” an official said.