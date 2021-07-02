What’s open, what’s not? A sneak peak of Delhi-NCR’s top hotels

The pandemic has led us to miss our fave restaurants and how! But now as things slowly return to normal, many restaurants in Delhi’s five-star hotels are back, or slated to reopen soon. We bring you a detailed list of what’s open, to help you plan hassle-free evenings. One doesn’t want their evening ruined by not being informed in time about a restaurant being shut, right?

Leela palace: Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri . +91-11-39331234 (Walk-ins allowed). The Qube (Multi-cuisine): 10am-10pm. Megu (Japanese): 12.30pm-10pm. Currently Shut: Le Cirque

ITC Maurya: Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri. +91-11-26112233 (Reservation preferred). Bukhara (North Indian): Lunch (12.30-2.45pm) and dinner (6-10pm). Dum Pukht (Mughlai, North Indian): 6pm-10pm. The Pavilion (Multi cuisine): 6.30-10.30am, 12.30-3.30pm, 6.30-10pm. Ottimo At West View (Italian and Western fare): Open on weekends only, plus special Sunday brunch. Others: Gym and salon services are operational

The Westin, Gurugram: MG Road, Sector 29, Gurugram: +91-124-49777777 (Walk-ins allowed). Seasonal Tastes (Multi-cuisine, Global): 6.30am-10pm. EEST (Pan Asian): 6.30pm-10pm. Prego (Italian): 6.30pm-10pm. Daily Treats (patisserie): 11am-10pm. Currently Shut: STORY Club and Lounge

Pullman & Novotel: Aerocity. +91-11-46080808 (walk-in allowed). Food Exchange (Multi-cuisine): 6.30am-11.30pm. Farmers Basket: 6.30am-11pm. Pling (Jazz and blues bar): 11am-10pm. Quoin (Sports bar): 11am-10pm. Currently Shut: Honk and Café Pluck

Try the world cuisine at Cirrus 9, The Oberoi Delhi.

The Oberoi New Delhi: Dr Zakir Hussain Marg. +91-11-24363030 (Reservations encouraged)360° (World cuisine): 7am-10pm. Cirrus 9 (World cuisine): Monday to Friday 5pm-10pm, Saturday to Sunday, Noon-10pm. The Oberoi Patisserie & Delicatessen (Delicatessen): 10am-8pm. Omya (Indian): Temporarily closed, delivery only on request. Others: Fitness centre open for resident guests, 6am-10pm. Currently Shut: Baoshuan; The Club Bar and Cigar Lounge.

The Oberoi Gurugram: Udyog Vihar, Sector 19. +91-124-2451234 (Walk-ins allowed). Threesixtyone° (Japanese, Chinese, Italian, Indian) 10am-10pm. The Oberoi Patisserie & Delicatessen (Delicatessen): 10am-10pm. Currently Shut: Amaranta, The Piano Bar and Cigar Lounge.

At the Imperial, the multi-cuisine restaurant 1911 is open for dine-in.

The Imperial: Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi. +91-11-41116609 (Walk-ins allowed). 1911 (Multi-cuisine): 7am-10pm. Currently Shut: The Spice Route, San Gimignano, The Atrium, Daniell’s Tavern, Nostalgia at 1911, La Baguette.

Crowne Plaza :13 B Mayur Vihar, District Centre . +91-11-4110222/8860634440 (Walk-ins allowed). Infinity (Indian and world cuisine): 8am-10pm. Currently Shut: Spice Art, Connexions Bar and Lounge.

Sector 10, Rohini: +91-11-44884488. Mosaic (Multi-cuisine): 6.30am-10pm. Connexions Bar and Lounge (Patisserie): 6.30am-10pm.

Community Centre, Okhla: Edesia (Global cuisine): 7am-10pm. Copper Bar & Lounge (Snacks): Noon-10pm. French Heart (patisserie): 9am-10pm. Currently Shut: ChaoBell.

Andaz: Hospitality District Delhi, Aerocity. +91-11-49031234 (Walk-ins allowed). AnnaMaya (Modern European Food Hall, Inspired by Indian Flavours): 6.30am-11pm. Juniper (Gin bar): 11am-1am. Currently Shut: The Soul Pantry.

At The Taj Mahal and Taj Palace hotel Delhi reservations are preferred for restaurants.

Taj Mahal Hotel, Man Singh Road: +91-11-66566162 (Walk-ins allowed). Machan (Multi-cuisine): 8am-10pmVarq (Modern-Indian cuisine): Open for dinner (7pm-10pm). House of Ming (Chinese cuisine): Open for lunch. (12.30pm-2.45pm) and dinner (7.30pm-10pm). Emperor Lounge (Finger food): Open 9am-10pm. Others: Fitness centre open to resident guests, 6am-7pm. Currently Shut: Rick’s Bar.

Taj Palace, Delhi, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri: +91-11-26110202 (Reservation recommended)Capital Kitchen (Multi-cuisine): 8am-10pm. Masala Art (Indian): All days dinner 7pm-10pm and Sunday lunch 12.30pm-2.45pm. Spicy Duck (Chinese): All days dinner 7pm-10pm and Sunday lunch 12.30pm-2.45pm. Orient Express (French/European): Open exclusively for private buyout (dinner). Others: Fitness centre open to resident guests, 11am-8pm. Currently Shut: Jiva, Swimming Pool.

