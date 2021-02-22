What’s up your sleeve?
Whether puffed or ruffled, choosing the right sleeve style can spice up even the simplest of garments. Statement sleeves have been trending in the fashion world. We recently saw imaginative versions in the Paris Fashion Week 2021. “Exaggerated sleeves are one of the hottest trends this season. They add drama to your outfits, and also give a cool girl spin to your wardrobe,” says Gautam Gupta, fashion designer. Bell sleeve, ruffle sleeve and balloon sleeve are some of the popular styles this season. “Exaggerated sleeves render a formal and a classy look to the garment. One can ace the look of a garment with exaggerated sleeves by sporting a clean hair look as messy hairstyles will take over the look. A splash of Swarovski or sequin work also enhances the look of the sleeve,” says fashion designer Deepa Sondhi.
Here are some tips to help you rock stylish sleeves:
1. With waterfall sleeves, keep the rest of your outfit simple and go for tailored pants or skinny jeans and basic accessories.
2. Off shoulder exaggerated sleeves look great when teamed with boyfriend jeans and heels.
3. Ruffle sleeves are perfect to recreate the magic of the ‘80s. Go for classic pants or jeans with it and wear big hoop earrings.
4. Feminine and fun, flounce sleeves add effortless elegance to your look. Pair up with denims/shorts.
5. Sport a vintage inspired blouse with ruffle sleeves tucked in a leather skirt for a classic work look.
6. Choose a sleeve style keeping in mind the silhouette of your outfit and balance it according to your body.
7. One can even make Indian wear more exciting with interesting sleeves. Puff sleeve blouses teamed with saris or lehengas stand out as sangeet or wedding wear picks.
With Inputs by stylist Aakansha Kapoor
Author tweets @ruchikagarg271
