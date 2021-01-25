IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / WhatsApp treatment of Indian users a matter of concern: Centre to Delhi HC
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
delhi news

WhatsApp treatment of Indian users a matter of concern: Centre to Delhi HC

The ASG told the court that an opt-out option to not share data with Facebook has been given to European users of WhatsApp, but it has not been given to the Indian users
READ FULL STORY
By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:26 PM IST

The Delhi high court on Monday asked the Centre to put on record the explanation offered by WhatsApp to the notice and questionnaires sent by the government seeking clarification on its new privacy policy.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva adjourned the hearing in a plea challenging the updated privacy policy of WhatsApp to March 1, after the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma sought time to place the response of the communication platform on the queries of the government on the new privacy policy.

During the hearing, the ASG told the court that the Centre has taken strong note of the new WhatsApp policy which is meting out a “differential” treatment to Indian users. He said that notices and questionnaires have been sent to WhatsApp seeking their response on various aspects concerning the privacy of an individual.

Also read | 5 women lawyers challenge physical hearings in Supreme Court

The ASG also told the court that an opt-out option to not share data with Facebook has been given to European users of WhatsApp, but it has not been given to the Indian users, treating them with an “all or nothing approach”. He also said that a Joint Parliamentary committee is already discussing the Personal Data Collection Bill.

“Privacy policy offered by WhatsApp to its European users specifically prohibits the use of any information shared with a Facebook company...this clause has not been offered to Indians and Indian citizens who form a substantial part of WhatsApp’s user base,” Sharma said.

“This differential treatment is certainly a cause of concern for the government. The government is also concerned about the Indian users being subjected to these changes rather unilaterally by not providing them the ability to opt out,” he added.

He said that the minister has gone on record to express the government’s concerns on the privacy issues as “WhatsApp prima facie seems to be treating the users with an all-or-nothing approach”.

The court was hearing a plea by a lawyer Chaitanya Rohilla challenging the new privacy policy of WhatsApp contending that it violates the Right of Privacy of the citizens.

Alleging that WhatsApp has put a “Damocles’ sword on its users” to accept its new privacy policy, the plea filed through advocate Manohar Lal has said that the updated policy virtually scrutinises the personal profile of a user.

The plea has also said that the new norms also jeopardise national security by sharing, transmitting and storing the users’ data in some another country.

Appearing for WhatsApp, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the court that government has written to them seeking clarification on the new privacy policy. He said that they would give their response to the government by Monday.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, also appearing for WhatsApp, told the court that this is between government and Facebook and so there is no locus of the petitioner. He also said that the court cannot intervene when there is a regulatory authority to look into the matter.

Advocate Manohar Lal, for the petitioner, told the court that the policy is not in terms of the laws of the company. He said that the sharing of data is a serious matter of threat to the country’s security and democracy as the information is shared globally.

During the hearing, Justice Sachdeva reiterated that WhatsApp is a private application and voluntary where the petitioner can uninstall it in case he has concerns. The court also noted that when the government is already looking into the matter, then no orders are called from the court.

The matter will be now heard on March 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Over 3.12 lakh people recovered under home isolation that was started first in Delhi, where the first plasma bank in the world opened. So far, 4,929 people have received plasma therapy, Kejriwal said at a Republic Day function.
Over 3.12 lakh people recovered under home isolation that was started first in Delhi, where the first plasma bank in the world opened. So far, 4,929 people have received plasma therapy, Kejriwal said at a Republic Day function.
delhi news

Delhi's health system didn't collapse during pandemic: Kejriwal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:27 PM IST
In many developed countries and cities like New York, the health infrastructure collapsed, but measures like home isolation prevented such a situation in Delhi, according to Kejriwal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
delhi news

WhatsApp treatment of Indian users a matter of concern: Centre to Delhi HC

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:26 PM IST
The ASG told the court that an opt-out option to not share data with Facebook has been given to European users of WhatsApp, but it has not been given to the Indian users
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi: Fire reported in Yusuf Sarai, Meera Bagh; injured hospitalised

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:50 AM IST
One of the fires broke out in a fourth floor flat, an office of property dealers. The other was caused by two cylinders exploding on the second floor of Gandhi guest house in Yusuf Sarai
READ FULL STORY
Close
A large number of tractors gathered at the Ghazipur border protest site ahead of the tractor rally proposed by farmers on Republic Day in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
A large number of tractors gathered at the Ghazipur border protest site ahead of the tractor rally proposed by farmers on Republic Day in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, curbs on traffic till R-Day

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:57 AM IST
The Delhi Police have made elaborate security and traffic arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations and certain restrictions on some roads will come into effect from Monday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Traffic jam at GT Karnal Road in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 20. 2021. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)(PTI01_20_2021_000034B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Traffic jam at GT Karnal Road in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 20. 2021. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)(PTI01_20_2021_000034B)(PTI)
delhi news

Traffic disruptions on NH between Karnal and Delhi from Jan 25-27

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:48 AM IST
Traffic on KMP-KGP Expressway will also be impacted and interchanges at Kundli, Assaudha and Badli will not be accessible to traffic movement on these dates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the police pegged the number of tractors at around 30,000, farm leaders said there would be about 250,000 tractors entering Delhi from the three border points.(ANI Photo)
While the police pegged the number of tractors at around 30,000, farm leaders said there would be about 250,000 tractors entering Delhi from the three border points.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ rally allowed after Republic Day event ends

By shiv sunny, Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:30 AM IST
The Delhi Police permitted the tractor rally after the Republic Day celebrations end in the afternoon on Tuesday. The three routes are around 194km in length, of which over 100km will fall inside the national capital, said Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (intelligence).
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 53 people were killed and more than 400 were injured in the riots that ravaged parts of north-east Delhi in February last year. Police have registered 755 cases related to the communal violence.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
A total of 53 people were killed and more than 400 were injured in the riots that ravaged parts of north-east Delhi in February last year. Police have registered 755 cases related to the communal violence.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
delhi news

700 victims of Delhi riots file claims for damages

By karn pratap singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:55 AM IST
The North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission (NEDRCC) has also extended the date for filing claims till February 15 from the earlier deadline of January 15. The first deadline for claims was December 31, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The officers said both the passengers had concealed the heroin filled pouches in a false cavity of their suitcase along the edges.(HT Archives, Representative image)
The officers said both the passengers had concealed the heroin filled pouches in a false cavity of their suitcase along the edges.(HT Archives, Representative image)
delhi news

Delhi: 2 Ugandans held for smuggling heroin

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:53 AM IST
The two passengers were identified as Hamuza Sserugo, 34, and Umar Sebandeke, 36. The smuggling attempt came to the fore around 4am on Sunday when the two passengers landed at Delhi airport from Doha and were intercepted following a tip-off as they crossed the green channel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police said that the two men told police that they had hired Yulu bikes and named them Hindustan and Pakistan, to race with each other.(HT Archives. Representative image)
Police said that the two men told police that they had hired Yulu bikes and named them Hindustan and Pakistan, to race with each other.(HT Archives. Representative image)
delhi news

Two detained for raising ‘Pak Zindabad’ slogans

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:49 AM IST
A couple of passers by called the police control room to report the incident. The duo, however,were released after a detailed verification, senior police officers said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s air quality has rapidly worsened to “severe” on the air quality index (AQI) on Thursday morning(PTI photo | Representational image)
Delhi’s air quality has rapidly worsened to “severe” on the air quality index (AQI) on Thursday morning(PTI photo | Representational image)
environment

Delhi had 7 of India’s 10 bad air hot spots last year: Report

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:46 AM IST
The Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Standards (CAAQMS) dashboard also shows that on January 23, ITO in Central Delhi was the most polluted locality in the country by a significant distance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The brainchild of late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi, Palika Bazar was built by the NDMC during the Emergency in a record time of less than a year and opened in 1979.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
The brainchild of late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi, Palika Bazar was built by the NDMC during the Emergency in a record time of less than a year and opened in 1979.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
delhi news

‘Notorious’: Another tryst with infamy for Delhi’s Palika Bazar

By Manoj Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:41 AM IST
By the mid-1980s, as the popularity of audio and video cassettes grew, many gifts and garments shops in the central hall of the market began selling electronics items.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Besides payment of salaries, sanitation workers are also demanding regular jobs.(Sonu Mehta/ HT file photo)
Besides payment of salaries, sanitation workers are also demanding regular jobs.(Sonu Mehta/ HT file photo)
delhi news

Garbage piles up as strike continues

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:37 AM IST
On Sunday, garbage lay piled outside dumping sites and roads across many localities in north Delhi, even as the agitating sanitation workers dumped more on the streets in areas such as Model Town, Timarpur, Daryaganj, Civil Lines, Sadar Bazar, Mukherjee Nagar, Narela, Rohini, Karol Bagh and Keshavpuram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The store has been in South Delhi’s SDA Market since the 1980s, “but he laid its foundation 50 years ago,” the lady says, talking of her husband.
The store has been in South Delhi’s SDA Market since the 1980s, “but he laid its foundation 50 years ago,” the lady says, talking of her husband.
delhi news

Delhiwale: The mom-and-pop around the corner

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:33 AM IST
The elderly couple running the Rachna Book House look totally devoted to each other. Clad in a grey cardigan, with a bindi on her forehead as tiny as a dot, Kanta Oberoi turns towards her husband, Tilak Raj, declaring that the long-time establishment is a consequence of his earnestness and hard work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, the city recorded a turnout of 86% at its centres – the highest for a single day since the drive was launched on January 16.(AFP)
On Saturday, the city recorded a turnout of 86% at its centres – the highest for a single day since the drive was launched on January 16.(AFP)
delhi news

Delhi: Minor tweaks lead to major jump in overall Covid-19 vaccinations

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:54 AM IST
Delhi has an estimated 300,000 health care workers, of which 240,000 have registered for vaccination, said government records. So far, 25,762 of them – out of a targeted 42,578 – have been inoculated in five days, government data said, reflecting an overall turnout rate of 60.5%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The BJP-led MCDs are implementing every scheme of loot in Delhi before their tenure ends,” said the AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.(Twitter)
"The BJP-led MCDs are implementing every scheme of loot in Delhi before their tenure ends,” said the AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.(Twitter)
delhi news

AAP, BJP lock horns over councillor funds again

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:50 AM IST
While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations. The next municipal polls in Delhi are due in 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP