Why Ola, Uber drivers in Delhi postponed strike for 15 days
Drivers of ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Ola have postponed their strike for 15 days after the Delhi government's assurance that their demands for subsidy on CNG and revision of fare would be looked into.
The strike began on Monday causing. However, there was a respite for commuters as autorickshaws were plying on city roads.
The president of Sarvodaya Drivers' Welfare Association, Ravi Rathore, said the strike has been postponed for a fortnight.
"We had a meeting with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday. He assured us that he would consider our demands and asked us to wait for 10 days.
"Today, they have formed a Fare Revision Committee. So keeping these things in mind we decided to postpone our strike for 15 days," he told PTI.
Rathore said the cabs drivers will return to work on Thursday.
The cab drivers also staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to press for their demands.
As fight over Kanjurmarg drags on, Metro eyes third option for depot
Mumbai Almost three years after the Maharashtra government decided to move the Metro-3 car depot from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg, it has failed to materialise the plan as the central government has claimed ownership of the Kanjurmarg land. As the matter of the ownership is currently in court, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation said that it has started looking for a third option to construct the depot.
Bulldozer to be used in Karnataka as well? Here's what home minister has to say
At a time when several Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states are facing criticism for demolishing properties of suspected rioters, Araga Jnanendra, the home minister of the party-ruled Karnataka, hinted that such a 'strategy' may be adopted in the southern state as well. The 69-year-old politician's remarks came when he was questioned on a demolition drive carried out earlier today in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is run by the BJP.
Peacocks perish from Bihar village named after them
Population of peacocks in More Gaon, a village in Bihar's East Champaran district which was originally known as Madhopur Gobind but was renamed a few decades ago after the name of the national bird, is down from around 200 two decades ago to hardly a dozen now, according to locals. While some died of old age, a majority died because of the rampant use of pesticides in vegetable farms in the village, residents say.
Bihar plans catch up courses in schools as learning deficit stares
State project director of the Bihar Education Project Council Srikant Shastri has written to all district education officers (SEOs) and district programme officers (DPOs) to ensure that the 2022-23 academic session starts with catch up courses in all the schools and issue necessary instructions to all the headmasters of schools in this regard.
Bihar court lets off rape accused after he marries victim
A special Pocso court in Bihar's Sasaram on Wednesday acquitted a man accused of raping a minor girl in 2019 after one Azad Khan married the victim, as directed earlier by the court, and also ordered the state government to pay ₹1.25 lakh in compensation to the new bride. The court ordered Sasaram Town police station to register a case. Khan and the girl were brought by police to Sasaram on September 24 last year.
