Will revamp dairies, gaushalas across Delhi, says CM Gupta

ByAaditya Khatwani
May 22, 2025 06:14 AM IST

She said that basic infrastructure, such as drinking water, drainage, sanitation, and sewage facilities will be built at all authorised dairies

New Delhi

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (PTI)

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said dairies and gaushalas across the Capital will be upgraded and new ones built, where necessary, following a review meeting on stray cattle and dairy colonies, the government said in a release.

She said that basic infrastructure, such as drinking water, drainage, sanitation, and sewage facilities will be built at all authorised dairies, and shelter, sanitation, fodder, and medical care will be ensured for the animals. To implement the plans effectively, the government will maintain a continuous dialogue with dairy operators.

The CM said that the Delhi government is committed to implementing a solution to the problem of rising stray cattle on city roads. “We are focusing on both citizen safety and animal welfare by ensuring proper management, shelter, and care. It is also our moral responsibility to ensure that animals shifted from streets to gaushalas receive the care they deserve,” she said.

The CM said that the city’s authorised dairies are also in poor condition and lack accessible drinking water, sewage systems, sanitation facilities, drains, and dung gas plants.

The CM also slammed the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleging that Arvind Kejriwal and other ministers never visited dairies for inspections. Delhi Cabinet minister Kapil Mishra, who also attended the meeting, also accused AAP of creating policies “disconnected from the city’s reality”.

“Now, dairies will receive basic amenities, gaushalas will be expanded, and we will ensure that not a single cow is seen abandoned on the streets,” CM Gupta said.

In the Delhi Budget, 40 crore was allocated to set up a model gaushala, equipped with modern facilities in Ghumanhera village of Delhi. Modern facilities will be provided in the facility for cow protection, milk production and veterinary care, the chief minister had announced.

The meeting was attended by the animal husbandry department, representatives of gaushalas, authorised dairies, and senior municipal corporation officials.

