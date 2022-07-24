Woman given admission, not guided through process: Safdarjung inquiry
New Delhi: A woman who gave birth on a pavement outside Safdarjung Hospital was offered admission by the doctors on duty but her family was not properly guided through the procedure, an inquiry into the incident has found, according to doctors privy to the report.
Documents produced by the gynaecology department showed that 22-year-old Poonam Singh, who delivered a baby girl on a pavement outside the hospital on July 19, was offered admission but the doctors on duty did not guide the family through the process. This could have caused a “misunderstanding” and led to the family not admitting the women, the doctors aware of the initial inquiry said, seeking anonymity.
“The doctors on duty have produced the admission slip, which also has a written consent from the woman’s husband,” a doctor from the hospital said. “The initial inquiry shows that since the woman was not going into labour immediately, the doctors did not guide her properly, because of which she ended up roaming around the hospital instead of getting admitted.”
On July 19, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital came under the scanner after Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was referred to the hospital from Dadri as an emergency case, but gave birth outside the hospital near a trash can. A video of the incident started doing the rounds on social media, which prompted the Union health ministry to set up a fact-finding committee.
Five doctors of the gynaecology department were asked for explanations, which included the head of the department, a professor and three junior doctors, including an intern, who was on duty on the day of the incident.
The inquiry report is expected to be submitted to the ministry early next week.
The family of the woman, however, denied that the hospital offered admission.
“They are saying that they asked her to be admitted. The truth, however, is that they asked us to go and get an ultrasound for which we waited till late at night (on July 18). They then refused to get the ultrasound and sent us away. By morning, her (Poonam’s) condition was so bad that she could barely stand,” said Yashoda Devi, Poonam’s mother-in-law.
MCD initiates work on theme park to mark 75 years of independence, facility to be ready by next Republic day
New Delhi: Work on the theme park on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg showcasing waste to art, the foundation stone of which was laid by lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday, will be completed before next year's Republic Day. Municipal authorities should create a water channel flowing up to a central fountain in the park, establish an interpretation centre at the entrance and create adequate parking space for the visitors, Saxena said on Saturday.
Man, two more arrested for plotting to murder his brother’s killer
A man, along with two of Rohit Kumar aka Tamatar's associates, were arrested for allegedly planning to murder his brother's killer and two car traders in Gurugram, police said on Saturday. Rohit Kumar aka Tamatar, Mandeep aka Mannu, and Bhakti Lamba were apprehended near a government college in Sector 9A on Friday night. Three country-made breechloader pistols and three live cartridges were recovered from their possession. Rohit's younger brother Sumit Kumar (31) intervened with his friends and rescued Rohit.
‘Bring party to power’: Shivakumar amid CM tussle
Reacting to Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmad's statement that Siddarmaiah should be the chief ministerial candidate for the state, KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that every one should work to bring the party to power instead of worshipping any individual. On Friday, Zameer picked holes in Shivakumar's attempt to consolidate the Vokkaligas. “You can't become the chief minister with the support of just one community,” Zameer said.
No one can interfere in lives of 2 adults living together as husband & wife: HC
No third person, including family members, can interfere in the lives of two consenting adults living together as husband and wife, and the State is under a Constitutional obligation to protect married couples irrespective of their caste or community, the Delhi High Court has said. Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the Delhi police officials to respond immediately if any call is received from either of the petitioners, who were major, regarding any incident of emergency or threat.
Mango growers honour newly elected MLC
The Mango Growers Association of India hosted a welcome programme for Jasmir Ansari of the Samajwadi Party, who was elected to the Legislative Council, at the Press Club, in Lucknow, on Saturday. On the occasion, dignitaries including Mango Growers Association of India chairman Insram Ali, spokesperson Siraj Mehndi, state president Shivsharan Singh honoured Jasmir Ansari by garlanding him and giving him mementos. Ansari has been a Bahujan Samaj Party MLA from Laharpur in Sitapur.
