Home / Cities / Delhi News / Woman held for murder of 11-year-old, dumping body in bed box: Delhi police

Woman held for murder of 11-year-old, dumping body in bed box: Delhi police

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 16, 2023 01:21 AM IST

The police arrested the minor's father’s former girlfriend for the murder of the 11-year-old.

Days after the body of an 11-year-old boy was found inside a box bed at his Inderpuri house in west Delhi, police on Tuesday announced that they have arrested his father’s former girlfriend for his murder.

Pooja decided to eliminate the 11-year-old boy, whom she saw as a “big hindrance in her marriage with the boy's father". (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Pooja decided to eliminate the 11-year-old boy, whom she saw as a “big hindrance in her marriage with the boy's father". (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Special commissioner of police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the accused, identified as Pooja Kumari, 24, was arrested from Bakkarwala in west Delhi on Monday.

Giving details of the case, police said the parents of Divyansh alias Bittoo — Neelu Pal, 32, and Jitender Singh, 33 — had separated and the boy lived with his mother on the second floor of a five-storey building at Inderpuri E Block. On Thursday evening, Neelu discovered Divyash’s body stuffed inside a bed box in the flat, they said. Police said Neelu had alleged that Jitender later got a call from Pooja, who spoke to them cryptically about “eliminating a loved one”.

Also Read: Odisha man murders woman in Bengaluru; dumps body in a drum, arrested

During interrogation, police said, Pooja revealed that she and Jitender started living together at a rented flat. “Singh assured her that he would get divorced from his wife and would marry her (Pooja) in court… But a quarrel ensued between them because Singh was not taking a divorce,” Yadav said.

Annoyed at this, Pooja decided to eliminate the 11-year-old boy, whom she saw as a “big hindrance in her marriage with Jitender”, Yadav said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out