Woman jumps in front of Metro train at Jor Bagh station, dies
New Delhi: A woman jumped in front of a moving train at the Jor Bagh Metro station on Monday morning, in a likely suicide bid, succumbing to her injuries by the time she was shifted to a hospital, officials said.
The incident took place around 10.50am, when the woman stepped off the track at platform number 1 (used to board trains heading towards HUDA City Centre) of the Jor Bagh Metro station, on the Yellow Line.
Officials of the the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which secures stations across the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network, said their CCTV observer noticed the woman on camera and rushed to the spot. Howeever, a train was approaching the station by the time the observer reached, the official added.
“The CCTV observer rushed to the spot and tried to signal the approaching Metro. The train operator was able to notice the observer from afar and hit the emergency brakes. But the woman was hit by the time the train came to a halt,” a CISF official said.
CISF said the shift in-charge and station controller also rushed to the spot and the Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP) at INA was informed.
The woman was then pulled out, with the help of station housekeeping staff, and taken to Safdarjung hospital.
“The woman was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. We are trying to gather more information about the passenger,” said the CISF.
DMRC said train services on the Yellow Line were impacted between 11am and 11.27am.
“The train was on its way to HUDA City Centre and services were normalised at 11.27am. As per initial information, the woman was aged over 40,” said a DMRC spokesperson.
Delhi Police said the woman was yet to be identified, but it is likely that she is over 50-years-old.
“No suicide note was recovered,” a police officer said.
LMC demolishes illegal construction
The enforcement team of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation demolished the wall of a petrol pump owned by corporator Jaglal Yadav, on Monday. The wall had been constructed on the drain (belonging to the LMC). The enforcement team along with tehsildar Ratna Mishra demolished the construction on the municipal land on the petrol pump premises. Action was taken to vacate the LMC land included into the petrol pump.”
Ghazipur slaughterhouse to remain closed, NGT panel to look into its environmental impact
The Ghazipur slaughterhouse – Delhi's only legal facility to butcher buffaloes, sheep, and goats – will not be allowed to reopen just yet. During the hearing of a review petition on Monday, the National Green Tribunal directed the formation of another expert committee to look into the environmental impact of the slaughterhouse. Mohammad Arshad Qureshi, who heads the Delhi Meat Merchant Association said businesses have been severely impacted over the past one month.
Pune rural police plan aims to prevent youth from turning to crime
PUNE Similar to the cleanliness mission that aims to keep our surroundings spick and span, the Pune Rural Police will soon launch 'Mission turning point' programme which aims to prevent youth involvement in criminal activities. The concept was coined by the additional superintendent of police Mitesh Ghatte and focuses on counselling for school-college students and preventing them from engaging in crime or illegal activities. College-going youths are 'cutting birthday cakes using swords.'
Delhi HC rejects plea that sought to increase size of ‘health warning’ label on liquor bottles
Refusing to entertain a plea that sought directions to the Delhi government to increase the font size of the ”health warnings” on liquor bottles and packages, to make them on par with those on cigarette packets and tobacco products, the Delhi high court said all liquor bottles already carry “health warnings”, as specified by the excise rules.
BJP walks out of Delhi assembly over ‘closure of schools’, AAP dismisses allegation
Legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday staged a walkout from the Delhi assembly following a furore over the alleged closure of schools by the Aam Aadmi Party government. In a special mention under Rule 280, leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri raised the issue of closure of Delhi government schools and claimed that a Sarvodaya school in Ludlow Castle has been shut.
