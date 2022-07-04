Woman jumps in front of Metro train at Jor Bagh station, dies

New Delhi: A woman jumped in front of a moving train at the Jor Bagh Metro station on Monday morning, in a likely suicide bid, succumbing to her injuries by the time she was shifted to a hospital, officials said.

The incident took place around 10.50am, when the woman stepped off the track at platform number 1 (used to board trains heading towards HUDA City Centre) of the Jor Bagh Metro station, on the Yellow Line.

Officials of the the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which secures stations across the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network, said their CCTV observer noticed the woman on camera and rushed to the spot. Howeever, a train was approaching the station by the time the observer reached, the official added.

“The CCTV observer rushed to the spot and tried to signal the approaching Metro. The train operator was able to notice the observer from afar and hit the emergency brakes. But the woman was hit by the time the train came to a halt,” a CISF official said.

CISF said the shift in-charge and station controller also rushed to the spot and the Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP) at INA was informed.

The woman was then pulled out, with the help of station housekeeping staff, and taken to Safdarjung hospital.

“The woman was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. We are trying to gather more information about the passenger,” said the CISF.

DMRC said train services on the Yellow Line were impacted between 11am and 11.27am.

“The train was on its way to HUDA City Centre and services were normalised at 11.27am. As per initial information, the woman was aged over 40,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

Delhi Police said the woman was yet to be identified, but it is likely that she is over 50-years-old.

“No suicide note was recovered,” a police officer said.