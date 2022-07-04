Bandra man found dead in car on Mumbai Nashik Highway
A 35-year-old share broker from Bandra was found dead in his car that was parked near Kharadi village on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway early on Monday morning.
Shahapur police found a Scorpio car at the same spot for two days and upon checking, they found a dead body inside.
According to police officials, while checking the car bearing the registration number MH 06 AN 1436, they didn’t find any document, bag or any electronic gadget. The officers immediately started an investigation and discovered that the car belonged to Prafull Pawar, resident of Bandra.
Rajkumar Upase, Senior Police Inspector of Shahapur police station, said, “The deceased had a severe head injury and the primary post-mortem report revealed that the injuries were two days old. After contacting his family, they identified the body. Pawar, who lived with his wife and a son in Bandra, lost his job and started business. He learnt about the stock market and became an influencer for many people. He used to conduct seminars on the subject and used to visit different places every month.”
An officer added, “Pawar left home on July 1 and didn’t return home. He told his family that he was going for a seminar and would be back in two days. In our primary investigation, we found that the attack on him occurred elsewhere and the accused left the car on the highway with Pawar’s body. The final post-mortem and Call Records reports are yet to be received.”
A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the IPC.
Bargari sacrilege: After clean chit, SAD exploring legal options
The Shiromani Akali Dal is exploring legal options to bring to book those who accused its leaders of involvement in Bargari sacrilege cases, which had triggered violent protests in Punjab in 2015, after the special investigation team in its final report that was made public on Saturday ruled out any political link while concluding that the series of crimes was committed by Dera Sacha Sauda followers on the directions of its head Gurmeet Ram Rahim.
Youth held for kidnapping, sexually molesting minor girl in Mathura
A 19-year-old youth accused of kidnapping and sexually molesting a minor girl from another community was arrested by Mathura police on Monday. The incharge of Yamuna Par police station in Mathura, Maharaj Singh Bhati informed that the matter relates to kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl on February 1 this year. Police began searching the accused, and on Monday, he was arrested from la ocation near Raya road.
U.P. mining dept stores sand as mining activities stop due to monsoons
The mining department has stored sand and maurang after the closure of the mining activities due to onset of monsoon in the state. “On chief minister Yogi Adityanath's directions, the department has stored record sand and maurang at various spots across the state. The availability of minerals for construction work will be ensured despite the interruption in mining activities during monsoon,” said secretary and director, geology and mining department, Dr Roshan Jacob.
Fire dept junks DDA request to renew fire safety certificate for Vikas Minar
New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Service has rejected a request by the Delhi Development Authority to “renew the fire safety certificate for its ITO office in Vikas Minar”, said officials on Monday. The DDA officials, meanwhile, said that they have made several changes in the advance fire technologies at the office, following an inspection by the DFS on June 23.
7-year-old girl sexually assaulted in east Delhi
A 7-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Sunday, police said on Monday adding that a case has been registered and investigation has been initiated. Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said that a police control room call was received early morning on Sunday regarding sexual assault with a minor girl.
