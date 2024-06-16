Woman killed, 4 hurt after two trucks collide near Sector 85

An unidentified woman was killed while four other people were critically injured after two trucks collided at a roundabout near Sector 85 around 1.30am on Wednesday, police said on Saturday. An unidentified woman was killed while four other people were critically injured after two trucks collided at a roundabout near Sector 85. (Representational Image)

According to police, one of the vehicles, a dumper truck, was moving towards Jhajjar from Dwarka Expressway after unloading construction material at a site in Sector 62 and only the driver, Rakesh Kumar, was on board.

Police said Rakesh tried to avoid the collision by braking and steering in another direction. However, the second truck, a canter, hit his vehicle and veered off the road and stopped after ramming a pillar. Station house officer (SHO) Kherki Dhaula, inspector Mahender Singh, said that the second truck was speeding and caused the collision.

“Probably, the three other people were commuters given a lift by the driver,” he said. The canter, which was approaching on the wrong side, had four people including the driver on board and was going towards the expressway.

Three people in the canter were identified as Shobhit Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, and Saurabh Kumar. They, along with the woman were trapped in the mangled cabin of the truck. It is still unclear who was driving the canter.

A senior police officer said that even after suffering fractures and deep wounds on limbs and head, Rakesh managed to jump out of his truck and raise the alarm. “He rushed towards the other truck and tried to pull out an unresponsive woman. By that time, four policemen on two motorcycles also reached there while patrolling and helped Rakesh pull out two of the trapped victims,” he said.

An ambulance reached the spot in which the injured victims including Rakesh were first rushed to a private hospital in Sector 90 for treatment but doctors declared the unidentified woman dead, investigators said, adding that Rajesh and Saurabh were undergoing treatment at the Sector 90 hospital.

They said that Rakesh was later referred to PGIMS, Rohtak and Shobhit to Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi as their conditions were critical. On Rakesh’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the truck driver under sections 279, 304A, 337, 338 and 427 of Indian Penal Code at Kherki Daula police station on Thursday night.