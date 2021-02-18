IND USA
Woman kills husband for stopping her from sending money to son

Angry with her husband for not allowing her to send a monthly allowance to her five-year-old son from her previous marriage, a 24-year-old woman strangled him to death at their home in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on Monday, the police said
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:45 PM IST

Angry with her husband for not allowing her to send a monthly allowance to her five-year-old son from her previous marriage, a 24-year-old woman strangled him to death at their home in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on Monday, the police said.

After killing 25-year-old Om Prakash Kumar, the woman, identified only by her first name Sunita, took his body to Safdarjung Hospital saying that he had suddenly collapsed and died of natural causes, the police said. “But the post-mortem revealed ligature marks on the neck of the dead man, pointing to murder. When we questioned his wife, she confessed to killing him,” said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south).

Kumar lived with Sunita in a rented house in Fatehpur Beri. While Kumar was unemployed, Sunita worked at banquet halls in the city.

They had married early last year following the death of Sunita’s first husband. “Sunita has a five-year-old son from her first marriage. The boy lives with his grandmother in Bihar and Sunita would send him a monthly allowance of 5,000,” said the DCP.

Kumar objected to this and that lead to frequent quarrels between the couple, the officer said.

On Monday morning, during one such quarrel, Sunita allegedly strangled her husband with a dupatta, the officer said, adding that she then raised the alarm and informed neighbours that he had suddenly collapsed.

Kumar was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital from where the police received a call. Once the autopsy report revealed that Kumar was murdered, the police focused their attention on Sunita.

“The woman’s interrogation led to her revealing that she had killed him. We have arrested her,” the DCP said.

HT Image
HT Image
