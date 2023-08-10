Woman shoots at sister over suspicion of affair with husband in N-E Delhi

Suspecting her younger sister of having an affair with her husband, a 30-year-old woman shot at her sibling in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park on Wednesday evening, police said, adding that they arrested the suspect on Thursday. The woman was later arrested from her residence in Shastri Park on Thursday morning. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that that the victim has been identified as Sumaila Begum while the suspect was identified as Sonu, who goes by a single name. They are both residents of Buland Darwaza area in Shastri Park.

According to a senior police officer aware of the incident, a call was received from Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital in the area around 6:30pm regarding the admission of a woman with a gunshot injury. When police reached the spot, they met the victim who told them that she had been shot at by her elder sister Sonu.

During interrogation, it was found that Sumaila was allegedly in a relationship with Sonu’s husband Ashfaq for the last one year. “Sonu had asked her sister and Ashfaq to end the relationship but the two didn’t listen. Sonu and Sumaila often fought over it,” the officer said.

On Wednesday evening, Sonu and Sumaila had a heated argument over the issue at the former’s residence, police said. “Angry at her sister, Sonu brought a country made pistol from inside the house and shot at Sumaila. The bullet hit a wall but the pellets that ricocheted of it struck Sumaila on her cheeks and she started bleeding profusely,” the officer said.

Sumaila was then taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital by another eldest sister who lives nearby.

Based on the information, police registered a case under Section 307 (punishment for attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Arms Act at Shastri Park police station. “Sonu was arrested on Thursday morning from near her residence and further investigation is underway,” the officer said, adding that they are investigating who the pistol belongs to.

According to an investigator, Sonu’s husband Ashfaq has several criminal cases registered against him at police stations in the area and was not present at the time of the incident. Sumaila’s husband Naseem, also identified by just his first name, is a “bad character” of the area and is currently lodged in jail. “Bad character” is a term used by police for persons with a criminal record.

