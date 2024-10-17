Woman shot during family quarrel over pizza in Delhi

A 20-year-old woman was shot during a family quarrel which was triggered by her brother-in-law offering her a slice of pizza for dinner in Seelampur, northeast Delhi on Wednesday, police said, adding that the accused have been arrested and the victim is undergoing treatment in a hospital. The bullet hit Saadma in her stomach and she fell down, police said. (Representational image)

The victim was identified as Saadma, 20, said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Rakesh Paweriya. Saadma got married to Mohammed Javed a year ago, and Javed’s elder brother Mohammed Zeeshan is married to Sadia, 21. Sadia did not approve of Saadma because she is allegedly from a low-income family, and the two women often fought, police said.

On Wednesday night, Zeeshan brought pizza for dinner and offered it to all the family members, but Sadia did not like that it was also offered to Saadma, police said. “She fought with Zeeshan over offering the pizza to Saadma and the fight escalated in which all the family members got involved,” an officer said.

Sadia allegedly called her brothers Tafseer, 28, Shahzad, 22, Gulrej, 31, and Muntahir, 35, to her house. “When Sadia’s brothers arrived, the quarrel escalated further and Muntahir fired a shot from a pistol he had brought along,” the officer said.

The bullet hit Saadma in her stomach and she fell down, police said. She was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

“All four accused were arrested from the spot and further investigation is underway,” the DCP said.