Woman shot in West Delhi house after she asked for 20K loan to be repaid

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said it arrested two men for allegedly forcefully entering a woman’s house in west Delhi, abusing, threatening and opening fire at her after she demanded to be paid for the catering service she provided. Police said that a case on charges of attempt to murder among other sections was registered and an investigation was taken up. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Satish Kumar identified the arrested suspects as Daljeet Khateek, 28, a resident of Raghubir Nagar and his associateBhumik Kumar. Police did not reveal more details about Kumar. The victim was identified as Anita Gupta, also a resident of Raghubir Nagar.

According to police, Gupta runs a catering business and provided services to Daljeet about four months ago for which he had to pay her ₹20,000. “She asked Daljeet for the money a few times but he threatened to kill her if she demanded the money,” DCP Kumar said. Gupta said that she had been running the business for over 10 years.

On May 5, however, Daljeet along with his associates Kumar, Sandeep (who goes by his single name) and a fourth unidentified person reached the victim’s house around 5am, forced her to open the door and fired at her.

“Daljeet had a pistol with him. Bhumik and Sandeep provoked Daljeet to settle the matter, and he pointed the pistol towards her. She got scared and fell on the bed. Daljeet fired at her but the bullet hit the floor between her legs. She sustained injuries to both the legs,” the DCP said, adding that they threatened to kill her if she reported the matter to police. However, her family pushed her to report and she approached police on May 7.

Anita is separated from her husband has four kids aged between 10 and 20, who were at their aunt’s house during the incident.

Daljeet works as a delivery agent for a food delivery app. Police said they are looking for Sandeep and the fourth suspect.

Speaking to HT, Gupta said the accused fired four rounds, adding she was unable to walk until Tuesday. “There was no bullet injury but the remains hit my legs and I was not able to walk for over a week,” she said.

The woman said the accused also insisted she pay them. “They demanded that I pay them ₹2 lakh the next morning and ₹50,000 a month because I asked them for what was owed to me. They also said that they would permanently damage my legs if I reported the matter to the police and kill my children,” she said.

Police said that a case on charges of attempt to murder among other sections was registered and an investigation was taken up.

“Investigators managed to get the phone number of Daljeet’s relatives. Technical surveillance revealed his location was mostly near the Mathura railway station in UP. Daljeet was traced and arrested on May 9,” DCP said. Kumar was also arrested from Mathura. During the interrogation, Daljeet told police that he fired at Gupta because she had been insulting him in front of others after showing up at his house.