Woman wanted to crush lemon under new Thar, ends up toppling it off Delhi showroom

A couple’s plan to perform a traditional ritual before taking home their brand-new Mahindra Thar went wrong when the vehicle accidentally crashed through a glass wall and fell from the first floor of a showroom in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar, police said on Tuesday. Newly purchased Thar smashes through showroom glass in east Delhi(Screengrab from X/@SUDHIRNISHAD)

The accident occurred around 5 pm on Monday when Pradeep, his 29-year-old wife Maani Pawar, and Vikas, a salesman, were seated inside the vehicle.

The vehicle, which was parked on the showroom’s first floor, darted forward, smashed through the glass wall, and plunged to the ground.

"The lady, her husband and one worker of the showroom Vikas were inside the car. Vikas, the salesman, was explaining the function of the car," a police officer said, reported news agency PTI.

Ritual gone wrong

The couple had decided to perform a pooja ritual before driving the SUV out. A lemon was placed in front of the wheel of the Thar, which was stationed on the first floor, an NDTV report said.

Pawar was supposed to move the car slowly to squeeze the lemon under the tyre. Instead, she accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the SUV to crash out of the showroom.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said, “On Monday at about 6.08 pm, the medico-legal case (MLC) of Maani Pawar, resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, was received from Malik Hospital in Nirman Vihar. On enquiry, it was found Maani and her husband Pradeep purchased one Thar Rox car from a Mahindra showroom situated at Nirman Vihar.”

"No one was injured and no complaint was received from anyone," Dhania said.

A video of the incident, widely shared on social media, shows the overturned Thar lying on the ground and an empty frame on the showroom’s first floor where the glass wall had been.