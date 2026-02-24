Women riders for women tourists: Delhi plans ‘eBike Didi’ scheme to tackle safety, pollution

“The initiative is a move to empower women and also strengthen women safety. Women tourists will feel safer with female drivers. We are in the process of consulting other departments on this proposal,” said an official.

The project, currently at the consultation stage, aims to provide a safe, affordable and environmentally friendly last-mile transport option for women visitors. Under the proposed model, trained women riders will operate electric scooters or bikes to ferry women passengers to tourist destinations and to the nearest metro stations.

The Delhi government is planning a ‘ eBike Didi Yojana ’, a mobility initiative under which women drivers will ferry women tourists on electric two-wheelers, officials aware of the proposal said.

Officials said the government has tied up with Bharat Taxi, a ride-hailing platform, to operationalise the scheme. “The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) had signed an MoU with Bharat Taxi for cooperative cab services. We might collaborate with Bharat Taxi on this scheme to give commuters the option to book e-bikes. Only women commuters will be able to avail of these services,” the official said.

According to officials, women aged 18 to 40 are likely to be considered for enrolment in the scheme. They should be residents of Delhi and possess a valid driving licence. The eligibility criteria will be finalised once the scheme is approved.

Discussions are underway to work out the modalities, including driver onboarding, fare structure, safety protocols, insurance coverage, and route mapping.

“The idea is to create a safe and reliable transport option for women while also generating livelihood opportunities. We are also considering providing financial support to women drivers to help them procure electric two-wheelers. It could be in the form of a subsidy or an incentive,” an official said, adding that the details of the project are being finalised. If implemented, the scheme could align with the government’s push for electric mobility and women’s empowerment.

By deploying electric scooters, the initiative is also expected to help reduce emissions and promote sustainable urban transport. People familiar with the matter indicated that the government may begin with a pilot phase in key tourist circuits, depending on the outcome of consultations. Based on feedback and operational feasibility, the scheme may be expanded in phases.

The proposal also envisages structured training for women riders on road safety, vehicle maintenance, soft skills and awareness of tourist routes. Background verification and safety features such as GPS tracking will be incorporated to enhance passenger confidence.

While no timeline has been finalised, officials said the government is keen to move forward after stakeholder consultations are complete.

Union home minister Amit Shah said, ‘Sarathi Didi’, or the women drivers facility of Bharat Taxi will empower women to become self-reliant and ensure the safety of women passengers and drivers.