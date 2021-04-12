Won’t let Khattar enter Badauli village: Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will not allow Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to enter Badauli village for an event on April 14.

Speaking to the media at Singhu border, Tikait alleged that Khattar was coming to “disrupt the amity” in the area in the garb of unveiling a statue of BR Ambedkar. “We are not against Baba Saheb’s statue, we are against Khattar. Samyukta Kisan Morcha has decided that as long as our protest is on, we are against the CM and the deputy CM.

“He is not coming here to unveil the statue, but as per the BJP’s plot, he is coming here to disrupt the amity among people. And we, along with the Khap Panchayat, we will not allow him to do that,” Tikait said.

Khattar is scheduled to visit Badauli village in Panipat to unveil a statue of Ambedkar on the occasion of the Dalit icon’s birth anniversary on April 14. “We won’t let him enter the village. If anyone else wants to unveil the statue, they can do it,” Tikait added.