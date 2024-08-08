Work finishes on first ‘modern vet hospital’ in Delhi’s Moti Bagh

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has completed the construction work of a modern veterinary hospital in Moti Bagh, a facility equipped with advanced modern imaging facilities, operation theatres, and audio-visual consultation rooms among other features. The three-storey hospital is likely to be opened this month, senior NDMC officials said. The hospital will have several advanced features. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said that the new hospital, located near the Bidhan Chandra Vidyalaya in Moti Bagh, will also have portable colour dopplers ultrasound, surgery recovery, and hematology analysers. “The finishing work has been completed and the hospital can be opened for public use anytime during this month,” he added.

Upadhyay said that the project was started in 2022 with the aim to provide a wide range of modern medical services under one roof for stray and pet animals. “The complex is expected to cater to the needs of over 150-200 animals daily. It will also have sterilisation facility in the form an animal birth control centre,” he added.

Treatment of stray animals will be done for free, officials said.

The building has been built on an area of 420 square metres and has an earthquake-resistant frame structure. It also has a rainwater-harvesting system, solar-panel equipped roof-top, fire-fighting sprinkler system, a sewage treatment plant and dual piping system.

“The ground floor of the building will consist of a consultation rooms, store, OPD, catering room, cattle and monkey pond along with the parking facility. The first floor of the hospital will consist X-Ray rooms, dark room, operation theatres, surgical and recovery OPD, consultation rooms, OPD, treatment and injection room among other specialised units. The second floor will consist of meeting and audio-visual consultation room, rooms for medical superintendent, doctors and staff along with stores and pantry,” an NDMC official said.

HT visited the facility on Wednesday, and found that the testing work for the lifts was being carried out along with clean-up and installation of examination lights in operation theatres. Some workers were busy unloading the new equipment, while others could be seen adding labels in various sections of the hospital.

The new hospital has been built in place of an existing 45-year-old veterinary hospital run by NDMC. The NDMC official said “doctors from the old hospital will be moved to the new facility and the site of old veterinary hospital will be used to set up a new multispeciality hospital”.