Work in Modi Mill, Savitri flyovers set to begin soon

Work on the expansion of the Modi Mill flyover and conversion of the single-way Savitri Cinema flyover into a two-way to help with the rising traffic issues along key roads in south Delhi is set to begin soon with the Public Works Department (PWD) having awarded the projects.At least till completion, however, the construction work, which has deadline of 2-3 years, could severely disrupt traffic along the Outer Ring Road. The total construction cost of the projects is ₹412 crore, of which ₹150 crore is earmarked for the current financial year. (HT file photo)

“We have awarded the works for these key projects in south Delhi, which have been long pending due to procedural and planning delays,” said PWD minister Parvesh Verma, adding, “The foundation stone for these projects will be laid next month, and we have set a clear timeline of 24 to 30 months for completion. Our focus is on ensuring timely execution with minimal disruption to commuters.”

The work is expected to severely disrupt traffic along the arterial ORR that links south, south-west and south-east Delhi and falls on popular routes to the airport.

Officials said measures will be put in place to manage traffic during the construction phase, including diversions and phased execution to reduce inconvenience. Detailed traffic management plans are expected to be rolled out closer to the start of construction, they added.

Once completed, the project is expected to ease traffic flow around Chittaranjan Park, Greater Kailash, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, and Nehru Place, where traffic from the Chirag Delhi flyover currently splits into three directions, often causing jams. The existing 1.5km-long one-way Savitri flyover, built in 2001, will be expanded to two lanes in each direction.

The total construction cost of the projects is ₹412 crore, of which ₹150 crore is earmarked for the current financial year. The preparatory work, including surveys and feasibility assessments, has been completed.

The Savitri Cinema intersection, located near Chirag Delhi Flyover and Greater Kailash, is considered a major bottleneck due to high traffic volumes from areas such as Greater Kailash, Chirag Delhi, Nehru Place and Kalkaji. The proposed flyover is expected to streamline traffic by allowing uninterrupted passage along the Outer Ring Road, reducing delays at signalised crossings.

Similarly, the expansion of the Modi Mill flyover aims to address congestion on the stretch between Nehru Place and Kalkaji. At present, traffic merging near the Modi Mill intersection often leads to long queues during peak hours.

Officials said extending the flyover up to Kalkaji will help segregate through traffic from local movement, thereby improving overall flow.

The plan is part of PWD’s larger push for a signal-free corridor from Sarai Kale Khan to Malviya Nagar.

Officials said traffic surveys conducted in these areas indicated sustained high vehicular traffic, with projections indicating an increase in the coming years. “These projects have been designed keeping in mind current traffic density as well as future demand. The aim is to create grade-separated corridors that minimise stoppages and improve travel time,” a senior official said.

The projects are among several planned interventions by the Delhi government to address congestion at identified hotspots.

“These interventions are expected to significantly improve traffic flow in some of the busiest stretches of the city,” Verma added.

First proposed in 2015 and cleared by the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) in 2016, the project was stalled for years due to funding shortages, land acquisition challenges and delays in tree-felling permissions, till it finally received all clearances last year.