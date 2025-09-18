Work started on Special Intensive Revision of Delhi electoral rolls: Delhi CEO

Delhi’s chief electoral officer (CEO) Alice Vaiz said on Wednesday that work has begun on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and urged residents to check voter lists from 2002 to smoothen the verification process. A Booth Level Officer (BLO) verifies the documents of voters during the special intensive revision camp of electoral rolls, in Patna(ANI FILE PHOTO)

The announcement follows similar moves in Assam, where the reference date is 2005, and in states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal. In Bihar, the SIR exercise has been controversial with the revision triggered concerns over exclusion of legitimate voters.

Booth-level officers (BLOs) have been deployed across all assembly constituencies in Delhi, with training completed for all levels of election staff. “The steps were taken to ensure the successful conduct of the Special Intensive Revision in Delhi,” the CEO’s office said.

For public convenience, the 2002 voter list and a mapping of current constituencies with those from 2002 have been uploaded on the CEO Delhi website. Officials said this will allow residents to cross-check their details before BLOs begin house-to-house visits.

The CEO’s office, in a statement, has requested voters to carefully verify their names and those of their parents in the 2002 rolls, saying this would “be helpful during house-to-house visits by BLOs for collecting enumeration forms.”

According to officials, residents whose names already appear in both the 2002 and 2025 rolls will only need to submit an enumeration form and an extract of the 2002 roll. Those missing from the 2002 list but whose parents are listed must provide an identity document, the enumeration form, and an extract showing their parents’ entry.

“These steps will protect the integrity of the electoral rolls and ensure accurate voter records ahead of upcoming elections,” Vaiz said.