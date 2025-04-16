Work to convert Gole Market into museum to be completed by March 2026

With heavy scaffolding propping up its 104-year-old arches and lime-plastered shop roofs, a dozen workers are busy reinforcing the core structure of the iconic Gole Market in the heart of New Delhi. Built in 1921 and designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, the two-storey octagonal structure is undergoing meticulous restoration. The brick-strengthening work is nearing completion, and workers have now begun refurbishing the jharokha-style window projections that dot the market’s façade. Ongoing renovation at the Gole market. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

But while the structure is slowly taking shape, progress on converting it into a museum has been steady but sluggish.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which launched the long-delayed project in October 2023 to transform the heritage market into a museum dedicated to India’s women achievers, has pushed back its completion deadline from October 2025 to March 2026, officials confirmed. Alongside the restoration, NDMC is also redeveloping surrounding areas, including a new service block and a subway connecting the museum to approach roads.

An NDMC official attributed the delays to finalisation of design layouts and the complex nature of the structural retrofitting. “All layouts and architectural plans have now been cleared, and restoration is underway in full swing. The project deadline is now March 31, 2026. Parking and pedestrian subway infrastructure will also be completed by then,” the official said, adding that steel reinforcements have been used in the foundations to bolster the structure.

In the project’s first phase, construction teams are focusing on preserving the historical character of the market while upgrading it to handle modern infrastructure loads. “Work is now expected to accelerate, and many of the architectural features are starting to take shape,” the official said. The central courtyard is currently filled with debris and damaged structural elements removed from the 30 shop units inside.

Originally built as a subsidiary to Connaught Place, the Gole Market was meant to serve local residents with essential goods—grain, milk, vegetables, and household items. Over time, it evolved into a cultural hub, hosting BC Sanyal’s “Refugee Studio,” sweet shops like Kaleva, Karachi Sweet Shop, Bengali Sweet Shop, and many fast-food joints. Its crumbling roof has now been dismantled and will be replaced with a grand hemispherical glass dome. The structure will also be centrally air-conditioned, the official said.

NDMC has tried at least three times over the last two decades to rejuvenate Gole Market, but the effort was repeatedly delayed due to legal disputes over eviction of traders. The plan finally moved forward in 2023 after the intervention of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who laid the foundation stone on October 21.

The museum, named Veerangana, will spotlight women’s contributions in literature, culture, social work, medicine, science, and technology. The project is expected to cost ₹21.66 crore and take two years to complete.

According to the plan, the ground floor will include four galleries, a souvenir shop, and a cafeteria. The first floor will house four more galleries, a multimedia room, and an office. A service block will provide heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. Restoration of the original façade, fenestration scheme, entrance archway, and central courtyard is also planned, along with public facilities, accessibility upgrades, and localised traffic rerouting.