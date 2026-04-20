Workers’ protest in Noida sparks debate over wages, police inaction

Civil society members, including lawyers, activists and scholars discussed reasons behind the Noida workers protest and alleged lapses by the Uttar Pradesh police in maintaining law and order, demanding strict action, at a press conference at the Press Club of India on Sunday. The protest started on April 10 and turned violent on April 13 with over 100 factories being vandalised and several vehicles being set on fire across the district.

They said issues such as rising cost of living in the NCR, lack of compensation for overtime and deprivation of various social security benefits pushed the workers to the streets.

The protest started on April 10 and turned violent on April 13 with over 100 factories being vandalised and several vehicles being set on fire across the district.

Calling the protest as “workers’ movement”, advocate Colin Gonsalves said workers have remained on the same pay scale for years. He also pointed out limited mechanisms for workers to address their grievances.

“The cost of living in Noida, including housing, fuel and food, has risen significantly. But the salary has not increased to keep pace with the basic requirement of living. People often say workers can approach labour courts for relief, but in reality, it can take years to get any resolution,” said Gonsalves.

Several alleged that hundreds of workers and a few activists have been detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police amid procedural lapses. “Few activists who had gone there to show solidarity were detained by the UP police,” said social activist, Priyamvada Sharma.

Advocate Kabir said, “Hundreds of workers and several activists were reportedly detained by the police, some of them in plain clothes. It was also alleged that no arrest memos were issued, families were not informed, legal representation was delayed or denied in some cases, and evidence was not being shared with lawyers,” he said.

A senior Uttar Pradesh police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said apart from 62 individuals, all others have been released.

“Several people were picked from the protest site, so families were initially unaware. As of now, only 62 individuals who were part of the violence have been sent to jail,” said the police official.