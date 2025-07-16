Working to improve public’s experience of DTC buses: Delhi CM

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced plans to upgrade the public bus services by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), wherein they will introduce smart travel cards, modernise interstate bus terminals (ISBTs), restructure the bus routes, and redesign bus queue shelters into more comfortable and high-tech setups. CM Rekha Gupta (Arvind Yadav/HT)

Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led previous Delhi government, Gupta said DTC is currently at a loss of ₹60,000 crore due to mismanagement by the AAP. “Our government envisions DTC as a symbol of excellent transport service in Delhi. We are determined to give Delhi citizens a sustainable, green, and smart public transport experience” she said at a review meeting of the transport department on Tuesday.

Noting that several electric buses currently operate on outdated routes, the CM said that the government has collaborated with IIT Delhi to design a new, comprehensive route plan, which will cover small areas of Delhi, and connect commuters to the Delhi Metro services. The trial will first be implemented in Yamunapur, and later expanded in other parts of the city.

As per plans by the government, a unified smart card system will be introduced across all modes of public transport in Delhi, such as DTC buses, the Delhi Metro, and on the upcoming Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). A special pink card for women and transgender residents was also announced for free of cost travel in DTC buses.

Further, the government aims to equip all bus queue shelters with digital boards for displays, LED lighting, weather-resistant designs, and solar power panels. These upgrades will be done following the Public-Private Partnership model (PPP), officials said.

Other key revamps include upgrading the ISBTs to ensure comfort, safety, and accessibility to passengers, providing them with “airport-like amenities,” said a government official, adding that the government will begin this work soon. Number of Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector (DEVI) buses larger buses will also be increased.

Delhi’s transport minister Pankaj Singh, chief secretary Dharmendra, and transport commissioner Niharik Rai were also present in the meeting. Transport minister Singh noted that the government is also working to ensure efficient charging facilities and maintenance infrastructure for electric buses.