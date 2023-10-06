World Cup 2023: Delhi Metro’s extended cricket run

The World Cup fever has finally kicked in, and not just cricket fans, it has also thrown the Delhi Metro off schedule with excitement. A view of the Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

On the five days that Delhi’s Arun Jailtley stadium will host matches that run late into the night, the last Metro will also run late, and with increased frequency to facilitate fans, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said on Friday.

The new facility will begin on Saturday, when the first of the five matches is played between Sri Lanka and South Africa, on all routes except the Airport Express Line.

The stadium is located adjacent to the Delhi Gate Metro station on the Violet Line.

The last Metro train timings have been extended by 30 to 75 minutes across different lines to allow spectators to travel back home easily, officials said.

Trains will also be running late on the other four match days on October 11, October 15, October 25 and November 6.

“In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at the nearby metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 24) by extending its last train timings by about 30 minutes on all lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the metro,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.

On the Red Line (Rithala-Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda), the last train will run 30 to 35 minutes later than the usual 11pm. It will similarly depart 30 to 35 minutes late on the Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-Millennium City Centre Gurugram). On the Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21-Noida/Vaishali), the last train timings have been extended by 36 minutes for the train departing from Dwarka Sector-21. For trains coming from Vaishali and Noida, there is no change in the train timing on match days. On the Green line (Inderlok/Kirtinagar Brig. Hoshiar Singh), timings on match days have been extended by 30-80 minutes across different sectors. On the Violet line (Kashmere Gate – Raja Nahar Singh), the last train timing from Raja Nahar Singh remains unchanged, but has been extended by 30 minutes at Kashmere Gate, where the last train will now depart at 11.30pm.

On the Pink (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) and Magenta (Janakpuri West– Botanical Garden) lines, the last train timing has been increased by 15 minutes to an hour, DMRC said.

DMRC undertakes around 5,000 trips every day. An additional 24 trips will now be made on the match days, said DMRC officials.

DMRC has also advised fans to use the Delhi Gate Metro station for further interchanges to other lines, where additional Metro personnel will also be deployed.

“DMRC will also deploy additional personnel and Customer Facilitation Agents (CFA) at Delhi Gate Metro station to cater the extra rush of spectators on the match day. The last train timings may be subject to further adjustments based on the match requirements, and commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly,” Dayal said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!