Wrestler murder: 4 more associates of Sushil Kumar arrested in Delhi

Four associates of wrestler Sushil Kumar were arrested from outer Delhi late on Tuesday in connection with the alleged murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankad, police said.

All four are from Haryana and are members of Kala Asauda-Neeraj Bawana gang. They have been identified as Bhupender alias Bhupi,38, Mohit alias Bholi,22, Gulab aka Pehalwan,24, and Manjeet alias Chunni Lal,29. Mohit and Gulab belong to Asauda village in Haryana’s Jhajjar that is also the native village of Kala, their gang leader.

They were allegedly present at Chhatrasal stadium in north-west Delhi where Dhankad was beaten to death in a brawl involving two groups, one of which, according to the police, was led by Kumar. Police said that non-bailable warrants were pending against the four men who have disclosed the entire conspiracy and sequence of the events leading to Dhankad’s death.

Also Read | Sushil back at his theatre of dreams, this time to recreate an alleged killing

Their custody may soon be handed over to the team investigating Dhankad’s murder case which already has the custody of Kumar and his associate, Ajay Sherawat.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said that on Tuesday, the special staff team of Rohini district received information that four men, involved and wanted in the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankad, would be coming to Ghewra village to meet an associate named Kala.

“The team laid a trap near Ghewra railway crossing and the four suspects were caught after their identification through the informer. They are members of a gang led by gangsters Rajeev alias Kala Asauda and Neeraj Bawana,”said police.

During interrogation, DCP Tayal said, the four men disclosed that on the intervening night of May 4 and 5, they had gone to Chhatrasal stadium. They reached there around midnight in two vehicles. “They were actively involved in the crime. On hearing police sirens, they fled the stadium, leaving behind their vehicles and weapons. The four have narrated the sequence of events leading to Dhankad’s death and details of the other persons involved in his murder,” the DCP added.

Police said that while Bhupender is involved in nine cases of kidnapping, murder, robbery, cheating, rioting and other serious crimes, Mohit and Manjeet have five and four cases against them respectively. Gulab has previously been involved in two cases, they said.