Yamuna’s level dips below danger zone after two days
The water level in the Yamuna dropped below the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Sunday, officials in the irrigation and flood control department said, and added that it expected to go down further even as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal advised people to stay away from the banks of the river.
The officials said that water level in the river, which breached the danger mark on Friday, started going down from Saturday evening. At 8pm on Saturday, the water level in the river was recorded at 205.88 metres, but by 7am on Sunday it dropped to 204.88, below the danger mark.By 6pm on Sunday, the river was flowing at 204.59 metres.
Officials said with the impact of water released from Hathinikund Barrage stabilising, water levels in the Yamuna have started receding. “We were expecting that water will recede faster in the coming days, and the situation in the areas that have been flooded by the surging river will improve,” an official from flood control department said.
On Sunday morning, Kejriwal appealed to the residents to avoid going near the banks of the river. “It is my appeal that people should avoid going towards river bank as water levels have risen. For people living near Yamuna, the administration has made adequate arrangements. Please cooperate with the government. We are monitoring the situation and are ready to deal with any eventuality,” he tweeted.
Delhi revenue and transportation minister Kailash Gahlot said that all the associated agencies are on high alert. “We have set up camps for displaced people and made adequate arrangements for food and drinking water. We appeal to people to stay away from the river,” Gahlot tweeted.
The water levels at Old Railway bridge--which is considered as standard benchmark for assessing the flood situation in the capital-- had started rising after several lakh cusecs of water was released from Hathnikund barrage located 228kms upstream in Haryana’s Yamunanagar on Thursday. A government official said that the city considers 204.5 m water level at the bridge to be ’warning level’, 205.33m is considered ’danger level’ while 206m is ‘evacuation level’. Yamuna recorded its highest level so far at the old bridge in 1978, when it reached 207.49 metres on September 6, 1978.
The administration in the districts located along the Yamuna had started evacuating people living on the floodplains from Friday night. A government official said that around 7000 people were shifted to higher areas in temporary tents. An estimated 37,000 people live in Yamuna floodplains. A few low-lying area such as the areas around the Old Iron Bridge, Usmanpur Pushta, Kisan Basti towards Kashmere Gate ISBT, Kisan Basti towards Seelampur, Garhi Mandu village, MCD toll plaza at Sonia Vihar, Annapurna Mandir, Sabhapur bus terminal and Badarpur Khadar village are considered vulnerable.
A second government official said, “We have designated community centres and schools for accommodating more people if the water level breaches 206metre-mark,” official added. Five districts in Delhi are considered flood-prone --- north-east, east, north, central and south-east districts. Till Sunday, around 2,000 people were moved to higher areas from north-east Delhi, 5,000 from east Delhi and 500 from south-east Delhi. Other districts that are located slightly higher, did not report flooding. The district administration has set up temporary tents near the Commonwealth Games Village, Hathi Ghat, Link Road, Akshadham Pushta and Ranney well near DND Flyway.
-
Haryana government forms Municipal Council of Pataudi-Mandi; likely to have 32-35 wards now
The municipalities of Pataudi and Haileymandi have been merged and will now be operational as the Municipal Council of Pataudi-Mandi, the district administration announced in an official release on Sunday. The Haryana Urban Local Bodies has notified the formation of the new unified council, that will also have 10 adjoining villages Nerhera, Janola, Rampur, Chhawan, Milakpur, Mirzapur, Mubarkpur, Devlawas, Heraheri, and Khanpur under its jurisdiction.
-
Gurugram top cop to receive meritorious service medal on Independence Day
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), Gurugram, will be awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS) on Independence Day on Monday, officials said on Sunday. Kala Ramachandran, commissioner of police, Gurugram, said, “Sangwan is an asset of the Haryana police, and it is a well-deserved recognition of the significant contribution he has made towards the detection of numerous heinous and sensational cases.”
-
Experts work overtime to fix explosives ahead of demolition deadline of Noida twin towers
On the second day of charging of the Supertech twin towers at Sector 93A in Noida on Sunday, demolition experts said that they have completed fixing explosives on three floors each of both the Apex and Ceyanne towers. Nearly every alternate floor is planned as a blast floor where explosives have to be fixed. Officials said that as the fixing of explosives is being completed, the elevator access will also be removed for additional security.
-
Heightened security in Noida ahead of Independence Day
Ahead of Independence Day celebrations on Monday, Gautam Budh Nagar police beefed up surveillance while extra deployment of force has also been initiated, especially in sensitive areas across the district. Over 3,500 personnel have been deployed to safeguard especially the urban areas of Noida and Greater Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar. Guest houses and hotels across the district are also under vigilance.
-
Congress to have three ministers in Nitish’s new govt
There will be three ministers from the Congress in Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's new cabinet, All India Congress Committee in-charge Bhakta Charan Das, who arrived in the state capital on Sunday, said. Last week, Kumar's party, the JD(U), had walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and he resigned as the chief minister, only to stake claim to form his next government in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics