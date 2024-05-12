 Youth beaten to death after quarrel during cricket match in northwest Delhi: Cops | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Youth beaten to death after quarrel during cricket match in northwest Delhi: Cops

ByHT Correspondent
May 12, 2024 02:29 PM IST

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (northwest) Jitendra Meena said that the victim, identified as Vishal Kumar, was a resident of Bharat Nagar

New Delhi: A 21-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people during a cricket match at an open field after he tried to intervene in a fight. Police said the incident took place in northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar on Saturday afternoon.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (northwest) Jitendra Meena said that the victim, identified as Vishal Kumar, was a resident of Bharat Nagar.

A quarrel broke out between Kumar’s younger brother and other youths he was playing cricket with, said police. The younger brother then called Kumar, who reached the ground to break the fight but was beaten up and attacked with bats by the other group, police said. He fell unconscious and was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. 

Police said they received a call about the around 3pm, following which a team reached the spot and detained a few youths for questioning. 

Police said that a case of murder was registered against unknown accused persons, and a probe has been launched.

