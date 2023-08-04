YSPCP backs Delhi bill, says ‘but no replication...please’

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday supported the contentious Delhi ordinance bill, that grants the Union government the control of the bureaucracy in the national capital, but expressed concern about it being implemented in other states. Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the discussion on Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

Participating in the debate on the bill in Lok Sabha, YSRCP member Mithun Reddy said, “This a unique bill as both the Centre and the Delhi government are stakeholders in this. The central government, as we all know, operates from Delhi. I request the government to take all the stakeholders into consideration. I also have a request that this is a unique bill and I hope this is not repeated from other states.”

Reddy justified supporting the bill by saying that it was due to Delhi’s unique position.

“The foundation of this discussion lies in Article 239 A of the Constitution, that grants Delhi special powers. However, the basic ordinance aims to restore power to the lieutenant governor and the ordinance also appears to be in scope of the review of the Supreme Court’s judgement (in May),” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had slammed the YSRCP for backing the bill, with the party’s Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha alleging that they were “compelled” to do so.