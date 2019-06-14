Delhi PWD minister wants all drains cleaned before June 22

With the monsoon expected to hit Delhi in the first week of July, public works department (PWD) minister Satyendar Jain Friday directed department officials to complete de-silting of drains by June 22.

According to PWD officials, Jain expressed dissatisfaction that only 77% of drains that are managed by the PWD could be cleaned while the deadline to complete the exercise is June 15.

Instructions were issued at a high-level meeting of PWD officials. The PWD manages 1,260 km of major roads (which are 60-foot wide) along with drains on these stretches.

Every year, Delhi witnesses widespread water-logging during the rainy season not only in low-lying areas but also at major traffic junctions. Normally, all chocked drains are cleaned every year before the arrival of monsoon by the PWD and the civic bodies to avoid water-logging. The deadline for de-silting of drains managed by the three municipal corporations is June 30.

Jain also asked officials to install steel grill in the mouth of drains to prevent floating material from entering the sewage network.

“The minister suggested that as per the direction of the Yamuna monitoring committee, steel grills should be installed in drains so that floating garbage can be stopped from entering PWD drains from the nullahs of municipal corporations, Delhi Development Authority and Delhi Jal Board,” the government said in a statement.

Jain directed that all the permanent water pumps of the PWD should be checked before June 25 and GPS devices should be installed on all mobile pumps.

“All existing maintenance vans should also have GPS devices to monitor the movement and working of these vans. He also directed that during rains, the staff deployed with maintenance vans may be increased from existing five persons to seven to attend complaints of water-logging and potholes on PWD roads. Proper safety measures should be taken while carrying out maintenance work so that no accident takes place,” the statement said.

