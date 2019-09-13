Delhi’s 13 main border toll points go cashless from Friday night

delhi

The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system, installed at Delhi’s 13 main entry points for commercial vehicles, will go cashless from Friday night.

That means owners of vehicles like trucks, tempos, buses, taxis and Ola/Uber cabs will have to pay the toll and environment compensation charge (ECC) only by recharging their RFID tags online. Failure to do so would invite a penalty, which will be double the toll amount.

The RFID system aims to turn the entire toll tax collection procedure automatic, and thereby reduce long queues of trucks at toll points, which results in a spike in pollution. It will also aid the police and other investigating agencies by maintaining an electronic database of vehicle movement in and out of Delhi.

The RFID infrastructure was activated at Delhi’s 13 main border toll points on August 24. These are: Kundli, Rajokri, Tikri, Aya Nagar, Kalindi Kunj, Kapashera, Shahdara (Main), Shahdara (Flyover), Ghazipur (Main), Ghazipur (Old), DND Flyway, Badarpur-Faridabad (Main) and Badarpur-Faridabad (Flyover). These 13 toll plazas receive 85% of the incoming traffic to Delhi.

“So far, over 3.6 lakh commercial vehicles have purchased RFID tags and nearly 10,055 of them have recharged the tags online. We are sticking to the deadline of September 13 night to get all commercial vehicles to switch to the cashless system,” Yashpal Dahiya, senior engineer with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), said.

The SDMC is implementing the system, under the guidance of the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), for all the civic bodies in Delhi. The RFID tags can be recharged through SDMC’s mobile application ‘MCD TOLL’ or through its website ‘ecctagsdmc.com.’

