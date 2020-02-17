Delhi’s first cycle-walk project gets rolling, bids invited for consultant

cities

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will soon start work on the development of Delhi’s first ‘CycleWalk’ project that will pass through city’s green lungs.

The land-owning agency has invited bids to appoint a consultant for the first phase of the project, which will have a 200km cycle and walking network.

In Phase-1, 36 kms of cycle and walking tracks will be developed in South Delhi covering areas such as Tughlaqabad, Sangam Vihar, Saket, Greater Kailash, Sant Nagar among others.

“We have already prepared a basic plan for the project. We are now in the process to appoint a consultant to prepare a detailed plan for the implementation of the project. Of the 36 km, nearly 7kms will be elevated while remaining will be at-grade (surface level). There will be dedicated tracks for cycling and walking,” Tarun Kapoor, DDA vice-chairman, said.

Union home minister Amit Shah had laid the foundation stone for the R550-crore project just before the Delhi assembly elections in December. The land-owning agency plans to complete work in a span of four years.

The first phase has been divided in three legs: Sangam Vihar to Malviya Nagar metro station, Maliya Nagar metro station to Vasant Kunj and Jahapanah City forest to Chirag Delhi.

DDA officials said the idea is to promote cycling and non-motorised modes of transport. At present, there isn’t much infrastructure for cyclists with focus on their safety. This will be the first-of-its-kind project, an official said.

“This corridor would loop around the city like a ring and connect metro stations, bus stands, high-density residential areas and business, industrial, recreational and educational districts,” the official said.

The loop, according to the request for proposal document, will connect the Master Plan Greens of Delhi and make Delhi a ‘city of connected forests and lakes’.

The 20.5km first leg, the official said, is crucial as it will pass through the city’s green lung (Jahanpanah forest) and connect rural areas with rest of the city.

“Close to 5kms in Leg A (first leg of phase-I) will be elevated,” an official said.

The land-owning agency also plans to develop recreational and entertainment hubs at a few locations on the network. “We will appoint a consultant by the end of this month and work is likely to start soon,” said a DDA official.