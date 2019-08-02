e-paper
Delhi’s India International Centre goes solar

cities Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes

New Delhi: Delhi’s India International Centre (IIC), a prominent cultural institution in the city, now has a 70-KW solar rooftop plant that will help save 63 tonne carbon emissions and up to Rs 11 lakh in its power bills per annum.

The solar plant was set up by the Tata Solar Power under its corporate social responsibility with a cost of around Rs 30 lakh. The project entails energy efficiency of 90.000 KWh annually.

“The rooftop solar plant will be operated by Tata Solar Power free of cost for next five years. The unique parabolic design of the building’s rooftop posed a challenge before the engineering team, so the rooftop mounting was planned in an unconventional manner,” company officials said after the plant was inaugurated on Friday.

The idea of India IIC was mooted by then vice president of India Dr S Radhakrishnan and John D. Rockefeller III in 1958. The Centre’s building was inaugurated by Dr S Radhakrishnan. then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, John D. Rockefeller III in 1962.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 22:30 IST

