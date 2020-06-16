e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee offers 850 beds for Covid care

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee offers 850 beds for Covid care

The organisation offered to create a total capacity of 850 beds across these facilities to help meet the growing demand for hospital beds in the national capital amid a surge in Covid cases.

delhi Updated: Jun 16, 2020 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sikh religious emblem 'Khanda' is seen at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in New Delhi.
Sikh religious emblem 'Khanda' is seen at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in New Delhi.(PTI)
         

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Tuesday offered to turn eight establishments run by it into Covid care centres to cater to patients with mild symptoms and those in need of oxygen cylinders.

The organisation offered to create a total capacity of 850 beds across these facilities to help meet the growing demand for hospital beds in the national capital amid a surge in Covid cases.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 1,859 new cases, taking the tally to 44,688.

The DSGMC president wrote to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in this connection, saying all facilities would be free of cost and that they just need the government to attach these to nearby hospitals so that doctors, nurses and paramedic staff could look after patients.

With a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has been preparing to turn hotels and banquet halls into makeshift hospitals, a move that is expected to add over 15,800 beds to the city’s health care infrastructure.

“We have requested the government for its sanction and support so that we can start offering these services immediately. We will take care of all meals, drinking water, general medicines, oxygen cylinders as well as haematological and biochemistry laboratory services for the admitted patients,” said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president, DSGMC.

The facilities are proposed to be set up at Gurudwara Nanak Piao Sahib, Guru Harkrishan Yatri Niwas, Guru Arjan Dev Yatri Niwas, Guru Hargobind Institute of Management and Information Technology, Guru Har Kishan Public School, Gurudwara Damdama Sahib, Guru Tegh Bahadur Polytechnic Institute and Guru Nank Sukhshala.

“This is a time of crisis and we wish to help people in anyway we can. We have requested the Delhi government to grant us permission, which will help in augmentation of beds in the city,” Sirsa said.

tags
top news
India, China troops have disengaged at Galwan, says army on clash that killed 20
India, China troops have disengaged at Galwan, says army on clash that killed 20
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
‘Big, big step’:Trump signs police reforms order that cuts choke holds use
‘Big, big step’:Trump signs police reforms order that cuts choke holds use
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
Proud that our son gave his life for country, say parents of Col Santosh Babu
Proud that our son gave his life for country, say parents of Col Santosh Babu
BJP, Congress accuse Odisha govt of scaling down Covid-19 tests
BJP, Congress accuse Odisha govt of scaling down Covid-19 tests
Covid update: Drug reduces death risk; international flights; T20 WC decision
Covid update: Drug reduces death risk; international flights; T20 WC decision
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In