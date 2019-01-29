Delhi University student found hanging from ceiling fan in Noida PG

A 21-year-old law student of Delhi University allegedly hung herself from a fan in her room in a paying guest accommodation in Sector 27. The family was informed and the body was sent for autopsy.

The incident came to light around 11pm Sunday. The woman was identified as Swati Sahni, a native of Kankhal, Haridwar. She lived with a roommate who was away at the time of the incident.

According to the police, Swati had failed to answer her roommate’s call at night. Worried, her roommate called the cook and asked her to check on Swati immediately.

When Swati did not respond to repeated knocks on the door, the cook peeped in through a window and saw her hanging from the fan after which he alerted the PG landlord.

“The owner called up the police helpline to report the incident. A team reached the spot, broke the door open and brought the body down. It has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, Swati’s family was also informed after which they came to Noida,” Manoj Kumar Pant, station house officer, Sector 20 police station, said.

When girls in the neighbouring rooms were questioned, they said they had heard Swati having a loud argument with someone Sunday night, police said.

“It seems that she was having a fight with a man she had befriended on social media sometime ago. From her Whatsapp chats, it seems that he had not been responding to her calls,” the SHO said.

“So far, the family has not given any formal complaint. We will register the case if they file one. The body will be handed over to them after the post-mortem examination is completed,” the SHO said.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 07:44 IST