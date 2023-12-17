Delhi woman dies after saree gets stuck in Metro door, dragged along platform

A 35-year-old woman died on Saturday after coming under a Delhi Metro train at Inderlok Station on Thursday, news agency PTI reported. Reena had come under the train after a part of her saree got stuck between the Metro doors as they closed. The incident took place at Delhi Metro's Inderlok Station.(File)

"An incident took place at Inderlok Metro station on Thursday where prima facie it appears that a woman passenger's clothes got entangled in a train leading to injuries and subsequent demise in hospital on Saturday," Delhi Metro's chief public relations officer Anuj Dayal was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Dayal added that the commissioner of Metro Railway Safety will hold a probe into the incident.

An unidentified official of the Delhi Police said no case has been registered in connection with the incident. "Police are probing it and if needed, legal opinion shall be taken," the officer added.

Vicky, a relative of the woman, said she was going to Mohan Nagar from Nangloi in west Delhi when she met with the accident, PTI reported.

"When she reached Inderlok Metro Station and was changing the train, her saree got stuck. She fell down and got seriously wounded. She was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in a critical condition. On Saturday evening, she died," he said.

Reena is survived by a son and a daughter. Her husband died around seven years ago.